Titans battle Cowboys in Friday night lights

By Than Acuff

Last week was the first big test of successive tough opponents for the Crested Butte Titans soccer team and they closed it out with two wins after taking down the Gunnison Cowboys under the lights in Gunnison on Friday, September 12.

Crested Butte kicked off the week with a win against Salida on Monday and then took the next three days to prepare for the big match against the Cowboys who had won two of their last three games and tied the other heading into the showdown.

“The focus was on turning the page quickly,” says coach Matt Wilson. “We knew Gunnison would be a completely different challenge, and we wanted the boys locked in on discipline, composure and absorbing pressure early-on in a tough road environment.”

With two loud student sections, a mix of rain and a little snow during the game and both teams playing full throttle, the opening half was frantic as Crested Butte looked to absorb the overwhelming energy of Gunnison playing on their home field.

“We knew it would be emotional with the rivalry and the atmosphere,” says Wilson. “The plan was to stay compact defensively, win the battles in the midfield and then look to counter with our pace and movement up top to create chances.”

Both midfields remained immersed in a grind battling for 50/50 balls and trying to find space to connect with forwards and flanks. But little room was to be had as both teams were quick to close down attacking opportunities leaving them mired in a slugfest in the middle. The difference came in the 33rd minute of the first half as Shawn Moran headed home a corner kick from Tor Jennison for a 1-0 Titans’ lead at halftime.

“The boys stuck to the plan, absorbed pressure well, and managed the half with patience and precision,” says Wilson. “We created a lot of chances and felt in control of the game.”

Both teams came out in the second half showing no signs of slowing down but a foul during a Crested Butte corner kick resulted in a penalty kick and Moran finished it off for a 2-0 lead. Ten minutes later the Titans struck again as a long punt from Crested Butte keeper Wyatt Anders bounced past the Cowboys backline and Moran sprinted onto the loose ball to tuck it in the corner for a 3-0 lead.

Crested Butte then capitalized on another corner kick as Wyatt Cook poked a loose ball in during a mad scramble closing out the 4-0 Titans’ win.

“Once we settled in, the ball started moving quicker and we found gaps to exploit,” says Wilson. “The boys showed composure in the final third, and our fitness really showed as we finished the game strong.”

The Titans remain in the hot seat this week as they host Vail Mountain for Homecoming on Friday, September 19 at 4 p.m., a team Crested Butte has yet to beat in the regular season and the post season.

“Vail Mountain is always well-organized and disciplined,” says Wilson. “It will be another high-level test, but that’s exactly what we want. We’ll need to be sharp, composed, move the ball with pace, and make the most of our chances to get the result at home.”