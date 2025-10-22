Briefs: Gunnison County

By Katherine Nettles

SNAP benefits temporarily on hold

Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has put Colorado’s November 2025 SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits on hold. This hold affects all SNAP recipients statewide. Gunnison County Health and Human Services reported that it administers approximately $218,000 in monthly SNAP benefits to about 695 households in the community. Gunnison County Health and Human Services can offer assistance from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., or during Walk-In Wednesdays (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) at 220 N. Spruce Street.

Houck joins state trust working group

Gunnison County Commissioner Jonathan Houck was appointed to the State Trust Lands Conservation & Recreation Work Group this month, by the house majority leader Monica Duran. It was formed based on new legislation to create a work group for studying state lands and their uses and updating management plans if appropriate.