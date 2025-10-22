Briefs: School District

By Kendra Walker

Construction update

Construction progress at Crested Butte Community School continues. Playgrounds are now in use as the rubber surfacing was recently completed. Inside, the new music room, health classroom and weight room are complete. Furniture installation in the new elementary area took place this month, with the plan for teachers and staff to begin moving on October 21. The secondary school science wing is slated for completion at the end of December.

Bullying Prevention Month

October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Superintendent Leslie Nichols showed the board a bullying prevention presentation that was shared with Gunnison Middle School students, which focuses on different types of bullying, different scenarios that may or may not include bullying and how to report bullying. The district also now has a link on its website to make a report on bullying.