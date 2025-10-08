Soccer beats Gunnison, stumbles against Aspen

“It’s about depth, adaptability and trust”

By Than Acuff

After an explosive 6-1 win over the Gunnison Cowboys on Tuesday, September 30, the Crested Butte boys’ soccer team stumbled to a 1-1 draw with the Aspen Skiers on Saturday, October 4.

The Cowboys came to Crested Butte a bit depleted but no less inspired to avenge a loss to Crested Butte earlier in the season. And while it took the Titans a little while to match Gunnison’s intensity, once they stepped it up, they reaped the rewards of their efforts. After a handful of attacks, the Titans finished one off in the 22nd minute as Bennett Crabtree carried the ball to the endline to feed Max Naughton for the Titans’ first goal. Two minutes later the Titans struck again when Tor Jennison served up a perfect cross on a set piece for Archer Bernholtz to knock it in.

Crested Butte continued to push resulting in two more goals in the final five minutes of the first half. A pass from Naughton set Matias Bonnaterre free to goal and he held off a defender to slip it past the Gunnison goalie. Two minutes later, Bonnaterre got free again and while the Gunnison netminder made the initial save, Naughton followed to punch home the loose ball.

“Gunnison definitely came in motivated and played with intensity early on, but our boys matched it right away,” says coach Matt Wilson. “Once we settled in, we dictated the tempo and took control of the match from there. We moved the ball quickly, pressed with purpose, and finished our chances. Putting four goals in before the break really set the tone and showed our composure and quality in front of goal.”

The Cowboys recovered to put in a stronger opening to the second half. Crested Butte’s back four closed off all looks in close, but the Cowboys converted on a set piece 15 minutes into the second half.

Gunnison has the capacity to continue to climb back into games, but the Titans made sure to hold off any comeback when Magnus Sandusky played a cross into the Gunnison 18-yard box and Naughton knocked it in for a 5-1 lead. The Titans then capped it off two minutes later as Crabtree set up Naughton for his fourth goal of the game putting the final touch on the 6-1 win.

“The boys stuck to the plan and played with poise and confidence,” says Wilson. “We were sharp in possession, disciplined defensively and clinical in the attack. Even with a comfortable lead, the boys didn’t take a step back. They kept their foot on the gas and finished the job on top.”

Crested Butte then headed to the Roaring Fork Valley to face the Aspen Skiers on Saturday, October 4 with some injuries of their own to manage. Players stepped into new roles and played well as the Titans took a 1-0 lead when Jennison finished off an assist from Wyatt Cook. A lightning delay then ensued and when the two teams returned to the field, the Skiers came out quicker and converted on a long ball over the top to tie the game 1-1 by halftime.

While the back four and midfielders denied the Skiers any openings in the second half, the Titans continued to threaten but couldn’t crack Aspen’s back four. The two notable chances they did get were denied by Aspen’s standout keeper and the game finished in a 1-1 draw.

Crested Butte has two more games before the October Break and are still nursing some injuries to key players, so they look to call on others again to step up.

“It’s about depth, adaptability and trust,” says Wilson. “Every player has stepped up in their own way, and that’s been huge. We’ll continue to rotate players, manage minutes and lean on our collective strength to finish strong heading into the break.”