Briefs: Crested Butte

By Mark Reaman

Clarifying RETT regs

The Crested Butte council approved an ordinance amending the town code in relation to the Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT). Town will no longer pay two RETT fees when buying a deed-restricted unit to update the deed restrictions before putting it back on the market and selling it. The ordinance approved a modest language adjustment to clarify the ordinance. Town attorney Karl Hanlon said the ordinance doesn’t substantially change anything “but clears up ambiguity and clarifies the exemption that already exists.”

Water quality improving in Coal Creek watershed

Town manager Dara MacDonald reported to the council that the Mount Emmons Mining Company will be requesting removal of some temporary modifications to water quality standards in 2026. “Removing the cadmium temporary modification is an exciting milestone for Coal Creek,” she wrote in her staff report. “Reclamation work is paying dividends that benefit MEMC and the watershed at large.”

New residential trash bins getting distributed

Waste Management is delivering the new Save as you Throw trash bins. The new bins were delivered the first week of December while the old bins will be picked up December 11.

—The council informed MacDonald they want her to continue digging into long-term financial planning for the town to ensure sustainability of operations and implementation of priorities.

—The town and its partners continued the work to manage weeds on trails, open space, parks and other public property.

—Town staff is working on updating design standards in town and updating the zoning code.