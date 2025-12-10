RTA will discuss on how best to handle its housing assets

Discomfort with having housing tied to jobs

By Mark ReamanAs part of the Gunnison Valley Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) 2026 budget and five-year financial plan discussed at the November 7 meeting, the board agreed to have a future discussion of how to develop an official policy over its multiple housing units. The RTA owns eight units in Gunnison and one in Crested Butte. The units are used primarily for bus drivers at generally below-market rent. They are meant as an incentive to attract and maintain employees.

RTA board member Liz Smith said while appreciating the housing assets, she still had some concerns and questions over the use. “Personally, I have some discomfort with organizations having that level of control over employees with their housing tied directly to their jobs,” she said. “Are there other ways to help employees with housing? In the long-term do we have a down payment assistance program? There are lots of ways it could be structured. I am glad we acquired those assets, but I have ongoing discomfort without clear guidelines about our philosophy on to use them.”

Board member Ian Billick said he wasn’t understanding the issue voiced by Smith. “I am open to having the conversation but not sure addressing philosophy and guidelines is the solution.”

“I understand having the units and highly subsidizing them for employees is all good,” said Smith. “Do we even want to explore rent-to-own opportunities for employees? We haven’t developed a formal plan around our housing.”

“The situation will be market-driven,” said board member Diego Plata. “It is in the best interest of the RTA to maintain and subsidize the units given the current situation where housing is slim. If and when the market flips, there will be more room for those types of conversations. I understand the concern of tying housing to a job.”

“I’m not sure of what I would suggest for next steps,” said Smith.

RTA board chair Matt Schwartz suggested including the topic on a future RTA agenda.

Board member Laura Puckett Daniels suggested the topic might be appropriate for an RTA retreat. “I don’t see a world where we don’t need the housing units,” she said. “There are pros and cons, but they are a tool in the toolbox for attracting and retaining employees.”

The board will continue the conversation at a future meeting.