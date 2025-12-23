Construction at CBCS continues

Roundabout project upcoming and with STEAM wing opening after school break.

By Kendra Walker

The Crested Butte Community School construction is churning along, with the new STEAM wing almost ready for students. During the Gunnison Watershed School District board meeting on December 15, representatives from Artaic Group, the district owner’s representative on the project, provided an update on the district’s facility improvements construction progress.

At Crested Butte Community School, the STEAM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) wing is nearly complete, and the team expects a temporary certificate of occupancy on December 30. Following the school’s round of testing, teachers are slated to start utilizing the space on January 19, and students using the space starting January 20.

“The spaces are in a very good position for the anticipated turnover,” said Artaic’s John Usery. He also gave a big shoutout to the state 2A champion boy’s soccer team. “It’s incredible the (turf) project is leading that kind of success for your students, we’re looking for the same kind of champion success inside the building as well.”

The remaining CBCS construction work is scheduled through summer 2026.

Among the remaining construction items is the new roundabout at Highway 135 and Red Lady Avenue. The Artaic team explained that the roundabout is currently at 60% of design and they anticipate a finalized design in February and then the delivery of more finalized cost estimates this coming spring.

The school is working with the town of Crested Butte to share design costs and has plans to negotiate hard costs based on use once more accurate cost estimates come through. Artaic said once they have the design, they will negotiate the terms with the town and hope to have construction begin shortly after. The town has also received $2.2 million in federal grants that can be used toward the roundabout project.

“It’s a complicated intersection,” said superintendent Leslie Nichols in response to the peanut-shaped design. “In the end it’s going to be really functional. It’s going to be good.”