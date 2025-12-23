Local man dies of potential drug overdose in Mt. CB

By Kendra Walker

Last week, Mt. Crested Butte Police Department officers responded to an unattended death on the mountain that was believed to be caused by a drug overdose.

According to the Mt. CB Police Department, the individual who passed away was 45-year-old Adam Hamilton. He passed away on December 16 around 8:50 a.m. in his apartment at Three Seasons in Mt. Crested Butte. The police say the cause of death is still under investigation but believed to be related to his known drug usage.

We echo the Mt. CB Police Department’s sentiment in this week’s Mountain Mischief column and extend our sincere condolences to Hamilton’s family and friends.