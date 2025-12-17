Investigation continues for man charged with vehicular homicide

Next hearing February 11

By Katherine Nettles

The 18-year-old charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a tragic two-vehicle crash on November 5 has not yet entered a plea. Dylan Blessing-Garcia, charged with a felony for his alleged actions that took the life of a local Crested Butte woman on Highway 135 near Almont, was arraigned in November and appeared in Gunnison District Court last week. That hearing was continued to February to allow for continued accident investigations.

Blessing-Garcia appeared in person on December 11, and his attorney Mark Rubenstein appeared via Web-x. Rubenstein said they have hired an accident reconstructionist and requested time to allow for that, “to more fully understand what has happened here.” He said he hoped to have the study complete by mid-January.

Deputy district attorney Jessica Waggoner said she already has an accident reconstruction underway as well. Blessing-Garcia was charged for passing illegally on a blind curve near the Roaring Judy fish hatchery when his vehicle struck a car driven by 38-year-old Heather Cooper. Cooper died at the scene and Blessing-Garcia sustained minor injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Rubenstein also said Blessing-Garcia has been staying with his uncle in Gunnison County for the past month since the incident occurred and requested that Blessing-Garcia be permitted by the court to relocate to the Front Range where he has other family. “He has been having a difficult time up here in Crested Butte,” he stated.

Judge Kellie Starritt said they would need to make a formal motion for such a request. Blessing-Garcia was a resident of the state of Washington prior to the accident.

The next hearing, a status conference, is scheduled for February 11 at 1:30 p.m.