School district working on collecting data for implementing strategic plan

Nichols shares update on holistic learning experience goals

By Kendra Walker

The Gunnison Watershed School District continues to move forward with its strategic plan. Adopted earlier this year, the plan focused on three key categories: the holistic learner experience, caring and exceptional staff, and strong family and community partnerships. Over the next five years, the district is working on achieving the goals outlined in the strategic plan by improving, revising and expanding district structures, staff supports and family and community partnerships.

During the December 15 school board meeting, superintendent Leslie Nichols shared an update on the district’s progress for holistic learner priorities this first year of implementing the strategic plan.

One key focus is exceptional academic growth. Nichols explained they are working on rolling out district instructional vision framework and completing a systems review for multilingual learners. For example, they are working with teams at each school to decide the best multilingial programming per number of students while considering teacher availably.

Another key focus is learning with purpose and relevance. By 2030, the district aims to increase the percentage of GWSD high school graduates participating in workforce and college readiness experiences. The district is working on collecting data on workforce and college readiness programs to identify gaps in what’s offered and who is participating. Nichols said that Pathways director Chad Terry plans to share more on those data findings with the board in April. The district is also developing learner profiles and a specific communications plan, including discussions at school staff meetings and updates in the Team Watershed Weekly Newsletter.

Well-being, another key focus, is being tackled through a complete data review of the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey. The district aims to achieve a goal that 80% or more of GWSD students will report they agree or strongly agree with the survey question, “I belong at school.” Additionally, the district is working on mapping its health education standards and gathering data on restorative practices and program offerings such as extra-curricular activities and mental health programs.

Nichols will continue to update the board as they make progress on their year one actions on the strategic plan.