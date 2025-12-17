True spirit of giving: Adopt a Family

Still looking for donors to help out

By Dawne Belloise

The holiday season is often defined by generosity, and the Adopt a Family program embodies that spirit. Founded in 2009 through Oh Be Joyful Church, the program connects community donors with local families in need of basic necessities. This year, 74 families representing 239 people, from newborns to seniors, have registered for assistance, making it the largest year on record. The previous high was in 2023, when 45 families and 153 individuals participated. As of this writing, 53 donors have signed up, and organizers are seeking at least 25 more to meet the need.

Tracy Hastings, who has volunteered with the program since 2020 and took over coordination in 2021, says the program typically receives support from 70 to 80 donors each year. “People will call and ask what we need, or they’ll just drop things off at my house,” Hastings says. “I never say no, because there’s always someone in need.”

Although Adopt a Family began as an Oh Be Joyful outreach, Hastings says it has grown into a communitywide effort. The Crested Butte/Mt. Crested Butte Chamber of Commerce sponsors a toy drive that supplements donations. Hastings says the toy drive helps donors stay within budget while ensuring families receive what they need. The program also partners with the Crested Butte Community School middle school Student Leadership Club and the Rotary Club on household goods and toiletry drives. “My goal is to get more people and more community members involved,” Hastings says. Donors include individuals, families, businesses, book clubs, friend groups, the Town of Crested Butte and the Gunnison County Electric Association. About 75% are returning donors, Hastings says.

There are multiple ways to contribute. Community members can adopt an entire family, donate to the toy or household goods drives or form a group to share the cost. Hastings formed her own group, The Giving Team, about a decade ago and has watched children from recipient families grow up, graduate. And go off to college. She encourages creative group giving. “Think about asking your book club, co-workers or friends to bring a toiletry item, toy, diapers or laundry detergent,” Hastings says. “Imagine the difference if everyone brought a donation to a holiday gathering.”

Hastings says some families hesitate to ask for help due to embarrassment, and she works to reassure them. She often shares her own experience of receiving assistance after her family business was destroyed by fire in 2009. “I’ve started to tell people my story of asking for help when our family was down and out, and this seems to comfort people.” She says to also make them realize that it’s ok to ask for help. “In 2009, our family business caught on fire and we didn’t have an income for over seven months, however the bills kept coming in. We had the choice to spend what little money we had on either housing or food. The housing came first and then we reached out to the local OBJ Food Bank for help. It’s my understanding that we were the first family to benefit from it. When Christmas came around, my kids were four and one, we didn’t have the means to provide gifts. On Christmas Eve, we found a trash bag full of presents for our kids at our door with a note saying, ‘We’re here to help brighten your Christmas – Love, the Christmas Elves.’ We had no idea where it came from and still don’t know who the generous souls were who changed our lives that holiday season, but we are very grateful for the help.”

Families requesting assistance typically ask for necessities rather than luxuries. Common requests include sheets, towels, cooking utensils, clothing, winter gear and work shoes. Donors receive a form listing family needs, sizes and household items. “A lot of it is winter clothing,” Hastings says. “Snow pants, coats, work boots and gloves.” The program also accepts miscellaneous donations, including coats, backpacks, ski gloves, hats and kitchen items. Hastings emphasized there is no required dollar amount to participate. “People feel good when they donate something,” she says.

Looking ahead, Hastings hopes to expand Adopt a Family into a year-round program to help with things like school supplies, utility bills, car maintenance and other ongoing needs. While she rarely meets donors or recipients, Hastings says she occasionally recognizes a name and realizes a connection or a generous donor. One such moment involved a single mother of two who asked only for a bunk bed so her children would not have to sleep on the floor. “I just happened to have one I wasn’t using,” Hastings says.

To become a donor as a group or individual, adopt a family, donate gift cards or items, contact Tracy Hastings at 970-209-6254 or email objadoptafamily@gmail.com.