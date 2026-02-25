Gone too soon…

There is not much to say when death hits a small community hard. This past week was especially difficult as word spread that three of our own were taken way too early as they traveled to the other side. For family and friends of each, it is heartbreaking and massively painful, especially when one includes a young man who hadn’t yet reached his potential. Even as we celebrate fresh powder and Cam’s Olympic achievements, , a pall hangs over the valley’s spirit and there are voids that mark good people gone.

From what I can tell, Axel who at under 30 years of age was a smiling man of the village still growing into his own, Patti who moved over the pass but carried CB in her heart, and Murray who with his passion and inspirational energy was an influencer in the community — all embodied CB soul…high mountain spirit with a thirst for joy and adventure. They carried that spirit within themselves and honestly, the spirit of the community throughout the broader world. Each lived with enthusiasm. Each relished life. Each had traversed the globe, developed friends near and far, and shared a piece of this special place wherever they were. They lived a good life. Good lives taken too soon.

While we all reluctantly understand it is part of our Crested Butte culture to take risks that don’t always work out, and are aware of natural ends and difficult choices that come to neighbors and friends, death touches us all, even if peripherally here in the valley. It hurts when the those with a love of life are taken too soon whether you were a close friend, a passing acquaintance, or the person who simply gave a nod to them when passing.

Axel Deer, Murray Banks and Patti Kaech journeyed to the other side and no doubt are cheering up the ones who traveled there before them. The saddest part is that here—parents and spouses, sisters and brothers, children and friends all intimately miss the spark they provided on a profound level within their intimate circles. To those in the smaller connected packs, we send our condolences and know there is not much we can say to soften the pain. In the bigger circle of our broad community, whether you knew them well or not, it’s part of living here since death hits a small community hard. We are a small community and there will no doubt be others who leave us too soon. That will always happen and will always come with sadness and pain and eventually acceptance. We will continue onward.

From what I can tell, each of these three valued a joyful quality of life filled with enthusiasm, curiosity and connection. Lord knows that eclipses quantity of life every time. While taken too soon, they made the most of their minutes here on this planetary rock.

So yes, death hits a small community hard – but given this community’s values and its love for any life well lived, Murray and Axel and Patti embodied the best of this unique CB community. Cheers to them — and hugs and tears to those so dramatically dealing with lives gone too soon.

—Mark Reaman