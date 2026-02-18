School district selects new superintendent Bill Summers

“We will continue to innovate, plan strategically and invest wisely so that every student—and every adult—feels proud to walk through our doors.”

By Kendra Walker

The search is over—the Gunnison Watershed School District has announced a selection for its new superintendent as current superintendent Leslie Nichols wraps up her role at the end of this school year.

After holding interviews and community meet-and-greets with three finalist candidates last week, the school board announced the selection of William (Bill) Summers as the district’s new superintendent.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, we are honored to select Mr. William Summers as our next superintendent,” said board president Anne Brookhart. “Our unanimous decision was informed by input from our community, application materials including personal and professional references, and in-person interviews with the Board and district stakeholders. William Summers was selected from a pool of 16 applicants, and was one of three finalists interviewed. During the two-day interview process, Bill emerged as the best fit to lead Gunnison Watershed School District. The Board expresses our appreciation for district employees, parents and community members for their participation throughout the search process.”

Summers is currently the principal for Cañon City High School, his alma mater, having grown up in Cañon City and raised in a family of educators. As the principal for nine years, he has been an English language arts teacher, speech/debate coach and volleyball coach during his time with the Cañon City School District. Summers is also a retired United States Air Force colonel and served as an Air Force pilot for 23 years. In 2022, he received the Colorado Association of School Executives Principal of the Year award.

“Across the world, the deepest hope families carry is that their children will grow into healthy, happy and capable adults. I take that responsibility personally and will uphold it every day with integrity.

“My commitment is to ensure that Gunnison Watershed School District remains a place where students are challenged academically, supported wholeheartedly and empowered to become who they are meant to be,” Summers said in the district’s announcement. “In partnership with our dedicated staff and community, we will continue to innovate, plan strategically and invest wisely so that every student—and every adult—feels proud to walk through our doors.”

In his application for the position, Summer noted that he has spent his entire career advocating for rural districts. “I prioritize strong partnerships with families, local organizations, higher education and industry, recognizing that student success is a shared responsibility,” he stated. “These partnerships have been critical to expanding opportunities for students while maintaining community alignment and trust.”

Summers also emphasized a commitment to preparing every student for life after graduation by intentionally designing systems that assume all students are capable of high-level learning with the proper supports. “I strongly align with the Gunnison Watershed School District’s Strategic Plan and Portrait of a Graduate, particularly the district’s emphasis on community voice, learner relevance and future readiness,” he stated. “My leadership is student-centered, outcomes-driven and supported by a strong record of academic improvement paired with expanded opportunity.”

He noted during his tenure as principal, Cañon City High School has increased its School Performance Framework score by eight points, raised the graduation rate by 17 percentage points and expanded Advanced Placement offerings from seven to 16 courses. “These results reflect my belief that equity and excellence are not competing priorities; when systems are designed well, they reinforce one another… I am eager to partner with the Gunnison Watershed School District Board, staff, families and community to steward an already-strong system into its next chapter of growth and impact.”

The district is negotiating a contract for Summers, who will begin his superintendent duties for Gunnison Watershed on July 1, with Nichols’ last day on June 30. Nichols has said her goal is to ensure a robust handoff with the new superintendent in the coming months before her departure.