Profile: Martha Walton

by Dawn Belloise

Martha Walton likens her life to a seed planted, sprouting, unfurling and blossoming like a flower and finally, she says humbly, fading. But this nonagenarian (she turns 90 on August 8) is still witty, sharp and has much wisdom to impart and contribute to community. “I recognize God planted my seed with a purpose and it was up to me to take action and let my life circumstances let that seed grow and then pass that on so people can have as full of a life as I have,” she says, inviting those who are willing to take a journey through her experiences, “to learn to receive the gift that you have been given.“

Martha feels the seed was planted when she first came to Crested Butte from Georgia, where she was raised. “It was real different compared to Georgia. I wanted to get to the top of all the mountains I could see from my door. I had a strong feeling for the mountains here,” and at 26 years old, that was no problem for her. When Martha was eight years old, she attended an eight-week summer camp every year, which embedded in her a love of nature.

Throughout her school years, she loved to play sports, which back then they wouldn’t let you participate in until you were in tenth grade. “It wasn’t ladylike,” she recalls. After high school, Martha attended Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee and graduated in 1958. As an extra curriculum activity, “They had a circus and I joined.” She explains that they went to different towns and put on their shows to raise money for various projects. To be a trapeze artist, one had to weigh 100 pounds or less, which she did not, so “I did what the big girls did.” Martha explains that she performed on the cloud swing and the web, which is rope work. At FSU, Martha majored in recreation. “Not PE because I wanted to teach people who wanted to learn or grow, those who had to take the class but didn’t want to. I loved all of it.”

After college she joined the Red Cross and served with them in Korea from 1959 through 1960. “They called us Donut Dollies. We went around to the different compounds and served donuts and coffee to the soldiers and played games,” she tells. Before returning home, she had two weeks to travel on her own but back then solo travel for women wasn’t considered appropriate, so she didn’t tell her parents that she went to Bangkok, Singapore and Hong Kong alone. However, she sent letters back to them to keep as her diary. When she returned to Atlanta, Martha worked for the YMCA for three years where she taught women’s swimming and gymnastics and organized a variety of programs with teachers, like speed reading classes for adults. She went on to get her master’s in Christian education from Emory University, which took her three years to do the one year degree since she was working full time at the YMCA.

In 1962, the water ski group at the YMCA was going snow skiing and chartered a flight— and that’s how she met her husband Ralph Walton, who came to the YMCA. They married later that same year, November 1962, on Thanksgiving eve because, “Ralph didn’t want our anniversary to mess up his hunting,” she laughs. “Ralph had said that he saved me from the asphalt jungle of Atlanta,” and she admits that he actually did. Their son, Ralph, nicknamed Scout, was born in 1963, and he still lives in Crested Butte. Their daughter, Martha, nicknamed Chic, came along in 1966. All the grandkids were born in CB.

Ralph and his brother-in-law Bo Calloway, when they came to CB having already skied Aspen, felt they could do a better job in running a ski resort. So, they bought CBMR and Ralph moved his family out to run the resort in 1970. “This is where the seed breaks through the soil and begins to blossom for me. There were no paved streets except for the highway. The school had six grades, two teachers and 26 students. Two years later they added a third teacher and of those teachers, two and the preschool teacher are still living here.” Both of their kids came through that school, which was in the building that now houses the town offices.

“We lived in the old Ore Bucket house, which was a small cabin. The bedroom was so small you could hardly walk around the bed and there were single-pane glass windows,” which made winters even colder. That house is gone now and in its place stands the Oh Be Joyful Church. In their second year, they moved into St. Mary’s rectory, “It was a private residence at that time,” then they moved up to the newly built Columbine on the mountain, which she felt was an upgrade. “It was warmer,” she laughs, since the rectory was cold but Ralph had installed a shower and a fireplace. “The rectory only had a clawfoot tub and it also had an electric stove that also burned wood.”

Ralph and his partner built the Whetstone, Axtel and Emmons buildings and the family moved into the Whetstone in 1973 and lived there until three years ago when she moved to Buckhorn. “In 53 years, I’ve never had a garage,” she mused, “And the best thing about my new place is the garage,” she says of her designated party room covered in her classic posters. She’s hired polka king Pete Dunda to play at her soirees. Her next big garage party will be her 90th birthday and it’s sure to be quite the celebration.

The Butte Beauties started 40 years ago and Martha has been part of that women’s group. “We hiked, biked, did overnights and the Fourth of July parades for years. The purpose was to give the ladies, whose husbands were working, a chance to get out and do things here, like skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer.” Martha also received her stage 1 ski instructor certificate.

Martha feels that the first of her life bloom “petal,” is when she started hiking the Fourteeners. “We did all the peaks around here,” and at 60, she completed all of those. “Another petal was biking. We did all the Colorado routes, Ride the Rockies, Pedal the Peaks and Tour of Colorado.” And that led to a three-month biking tour from San Diego to St. Augustine, Florida, the following year at the age of 61.

“Another petal on my flower was when we did the Continental Divide mountain bike trail from Mexico to Canada.” She started when she was 62 and finished when she was 65, completing it over the course of three summers, two weeks each, from north to south. Yet another accomplishment was riding the Colorado Trail from Denver to Durango during different summers. Martha also trekked Nepal to the Everest base camp, went to India and Bhutan, and also traveled to Machu Picchu and climbed Huayna. In her travel adventures, Martha also climbed Kilimanjaro. For her 55th birthday, she tandem jumped out of an airplane. In Bali she parasailed and did hang gliding in Florida. And, at 90, she still plays pickleball although she laughs that, “Whatever side I’m on, we lose often. I learned as I blossomed that you can do so much more with group support than I could ever imagine accomplishing alone. So remember, to fertilize your flower with lots of knowledge from other people.”

Martha feels that Crested Butte, “gave my blossom so many diverse colors,” like music and theater, along with all the charity organizations. “All these groups have been so important throughout my life, especially since I’m a widow now of 15 years. They keep me going.” Ralph had retired in 2000, with CBMR selling in 2004. He passed away in 2011.

Martha attends the Union Congregational Church. “When we first came here, there were only five members, the church only met in the summers and with visiting ministers.” Later, she recalls that they raised money for Paradise Place Preschool. “Also, Bible study with Oh Be Joyful Church for many years has added awareness and depth to my bloom, plus meeting new sisters in Christ.” Martha is still part of a jail ministry as pen pals for incarcerated women in Georgia and she taught Sunday school in the church as well. “The church gave my blossom a purpose: to tell others how God works in our lives and to recognize that he was with me in all these crazy adventures.”

Now that Martha is celebrating 90, she feels, “My flower is fading. Hopefully it has served its purpose in helping me serve mine.” Although, she still plans to return to CB occasionally, “My new adventure is moving to a senior living facility in Gainsville, Georgia, just north of Atlanta where my daughter lives. My future is in God’s hands but I’m so grateful and blessed for my life here in CB. I pray you will fertilize and water the seed God has given you so you can bloom where he has planted you to enjoy a full life he has planned for you.” Martha closes her story with her favorite scripture, “Proverbs three, five and six: Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding and in all your ways acknowledge him and he will direct your path.”

Happiest of birthdays to you Martha, from all of us.