Community Calendar Thursday, August 27–Wednesday, September 2

THURSDAY 27

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org

•4-7 p.m. Live Music with Rachel VanSlyke at Three Rivers Smokehouse

•5:30 p.m. Books-n-Bars! Current book selections and more info available at the Old Rock Library. (typically every 4th Thursday)

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•7-8 p.m. Full Moon Sound Bath with T. Helen Sage. Three Ladies Park, 1st & Butte, Rain location: 311 5th St. Upstairs. Donation based. Bring something to cozy up in/on. All are welcome!

•8:15 p.m. Ecstatic Dance every first and third Thursday of the month in the Pump Room. $5 donation.

•9 p.m. Live music with Floyd Bauler and The Riverland Band at Public House.

FRIDAY 28

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•3-5:30 p.m. Live Music with Rachel VanSlyke at Bruhaus

•5-7 p.m. Foot Stompin’ Friday at Almont Resort. Free live music with Matt and Madeline Shugert

•6 p.m. Live music at Kochevar’s with Royal Ruckus! and Sean Turner & Friends

•6:30-9:30 p.m. Live music with Mountain Jam at The Beach in Buena Vista. Free.

SATURDAY 29

•7:30 a.m. Open AA Big Book Study UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970.349.5711.

•9 a.m.-3 p.m. Crested Butte Bazaar: a vintage and second-hand market at the 4-way.

•10:30 a.m.-noon St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Stinky Cheese Man auditions at Crested Butte Mountain Theatre

•noon-2 p.m. Live music with Rachel VanSlyke at Butte 66

•6 p.m. Firebird Theatre’s Much Ado About Nothing at the Quigley Bandshell, 1 Western Way, Gunnison.

•6 p.m. Bowl Bash: 4 Punk bands and DJ Severyn at The Talk of the Town.

•7-9 p.m. Live music with Willa Emmitt at A Bar Above

•9 p.m. Live music with Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers at Public House.

SUNDAY 30

•9 a.m.-2 p.m. Crested Butte Farmer’s Market the the top of Elk every Sunday.

•9 a.m.-2 p.m. Artists of Crested Butte Art Market in the parking lot at the top of 1st St and Elk Ave

•4 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at Jerry’s Gym.

•5 p.m. Episcopal Eucharist Service at 403 Maroon.

•6 p.m. AA Open Meeting Big Book reading at UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970-349-5711

•6 p.m. Firebird Theatre’s Much Ado About Nothing at the Quigley Bandshell, 1 Western Way, Gunnison.

MONDAY 31

•6:30 p.m. Screening of Welcome Home: An Oxford House Story at the WCU Theater in Gunnison. Alcohol and drug free event. Free.

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis in Jerry’s Gym at the Crested Butte Town Hall.

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

TUESDAY 1

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library,

970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

•8:30 a.m. T’ai Chi at Three Ladies Park, every Tuesday. 8:30 for experienced people, 9:30 for beginners.

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris

Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•4:30-7:30 p.m. Live Music with Rachel VanSlyke at Izakaya Cabin

•5 p.m. State of the World Support Group upstairs at Townie Books. Questions, contact Kelly Jo Clark: jellykoclark@gmail.com. (every Tuesday)

•6:30 p.m. Women’s Open AA Meeting @ Oh Be Joyful Church Upstairs 970-349-5711

WEDNESDAY 2

•7:30 a.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesdays)

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•noon Wednesdays free community yoga class in the pavillion at the wedding garden in Mt. CB. Hosted by CBCYC. Some materials provided — bringing your own mat is encouraged. Donations welcome!

•2-3 p.m. Nicotine Anonymous for Young People meeting in the Young Life building next to Ace

•2:30-4 p.m. After school adventures – fun activities at Old Rock Library every Wednesday

•6:30 p.m. Men’s AA meeting at Sunset Hall CB South.

•6:30 p.m. Screening of Welcome Home: An Oxford House Story at the Majestic Theatre. Alcohol and drug free event. Free.

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482.

•7 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at Jerry’s Gym.

•7 p.m. Trivia at Zuni Brewing (every Wednesday)