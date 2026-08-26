Crested Butte volleyball surging into 2026 season

“Players worked harder than I have ever seen them during my time at CB”

by Than Acuff

A new head coach, new additions to the coaching staff and massive numbers has the Crested Butte Titans volleyball team primed to reach new limits this year.

Cierra Abbott has returned to the fold as the head coach for the 2026 season. Abbott coached the Titans from 2019-2021 and left due to work demands but is back and has Heidi O’Neil returning for her third year as an assistant coach with the addition of new assistant coaches Mackenzie Tingle and Jacey Fox to help guide the 33 players out this season for volleyball.

“We’ve had a great turnout of players and the program is showing a lot of opportunity for growth this season,” says Abbott.

“Mackenzie and Jacey both played at a very high collegiate level and have coaching experience, so it’s very exciting and all three new coaches have brought new energy, drills and conditioning,” adds O’Neil.

The Titans were thrown a curveball from day one of the season as school construction forced the team to travel and practice in Gunnison during the preseason. The situation did nothing to slow them down and actually showed the coaching staff what type of team they have this year.

“The drive to Gunnison every day was very tough, but we really saw the dedication of our players in practice attendance,” says O’Neil. “Players worked harder than I have ever seen them during my time at CB.”

Not only that but O’Neil saw a team more ready for the season than she had seen in her past three years with the program and she chalks it up to their effort in the off season.

“We have a club season program that many of our players played in last winter,” says O’Neil. “The additional three months of playing during the winter helps to bridge the gap from end of 2025 season to start of 2026 season.”

Given all of those elements, the coaches have been diligent in their efforts to make sure the basics are firmly in place and the team has developed an identity to build off.

“Our team values this year are Unity, Grit and Adapting to Change,” says O’Neil. “Our focus has been on drilling the fundamentals of volleyball these first two weeks. The coaches believe that in a close game, the team that is the most fundamentally solid will win.”

But given the talent on the court, led by seven seniors, the coaches look to expand their systems in an effort to dictate matches.

“Beyond fundamentals, we are focused on moving the ball around this year and utilizing new players,” says O’Neil. “We are going into games with the mindset that we are playing our game and force our opponent to respond and adapt to us.”

They got their first look at what they have in their opening two matches on Saturday, August 22 against Ridgway and Norwood. Matches that the Titans won in straight sets.

“They did a fabulous job of performing as a team,” says O’Neil.

“Our returning players performed at the consistent level that we expect of them while also leading our new freshmen to play at a level that we were all thrilled with.”

“Overall, it was a great weekend that showed lots of promising things,” adds Abbott.

Freshman Josephine Miller did a great job setting and moving the ball around to all hitters while senior outside hitters Mia O’Neil and Grace Williams led the offense with kills and serve receive with strong serving from Williams, Haley Roberts and freshman Jamie Moran.

“We have high expectations for our players this season and they met them during our first tournament,” says O’Neil.

The Titans have four matches over the next week, including a home match against Telluride before the paper hits the stands. Their next home match after Telluride is on Saturday, September 5 at noon against South Park.

“Our first home game against Telluride is a fantastic way to kick off the season,” says O’Neil. “We anticipate nerves being a factor but hope to settle in and showcase what our team is capable of.”