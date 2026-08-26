Lindeman also running for House District 58

by Kendra Walker

Nomination petitions are in, and there are officially four candidates in the running for the Mt. Crested Butte town council this upcoming fall election. There are three open town council seats for four-year terms.

The four candidates include three current council members, Roman Kolodziej, Steve Morris and Alec Lindeman, as well as Brock Stai. Town clerk Tiffany O’Connell confirmed the four candidates after receiving completed nomination petitions by the town’s deadline on Monday.

Lindeman is also running for Colorado House District 58 and can only accept one seat. According to O’Connell, if he wins both the state house seat and town council he will resign from the town council. “At that point I will post a notice of vacancy and the council will appoint someone from whoever submits a letter of interest,” she said.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 3.