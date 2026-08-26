Town facing lawsuit over excise tax ballot language

UPDATE TO THE PUBLISHED STORY BELOW FROM WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S MEETING:

CB council moves forward to defend itself against lawsuit and proceed with ballot issue

Legal budget recommended to increase by six figures

By Mark Reaman

On Wednesday evening, August 26, the Crested Butte town council voted unanimously to proceed with putting its proposed excise tax on non-primary residences and vacant property in town on this fall’s election ballot despite a recent lawsuit filed to challenge the language on the ballot. Council will not change the ballot language as the legal complaint requested nor will they postpone the vote.

In a two-hour meeting, members of the public argued for why the council should press pause on the initiative. They cited the ability of the soon-to-be-formed financial advisory task force to analyze and make recommendations to the town budget; they cited the expense of legal fees associated with litigation; they said other solutions could be generated to tackle long-range town budget struggles; they said collaboration was better than divisiveness; and they asked for the town to learn how such a tax works from other towns starting a similar process before doing it themselves.

Town attorney Karl Hanlon provided background on the lawsuit and said after talking to the plaintiff’s attorney, he felt the goal of the lawsuit was not so much to line up the language, but to stop the ballot issue from getting to the November election at all.

Hanlon recommended going into executive session so he could answer legal questions from council, which they did for approximately an hour. Answering several questions in the public meeting, Hanlon said given the nature of the situation, if council chose to continue with the ballot process, council should consider increasing the next year’s legal budget by approximately $100,000 to $150,000. He said more lawsuits should be anticipated and that addition could be the expected costs for his firm’s defense of the town. If town loses the lawsuits and must pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses, as well he said that could cost an additional two or three times that amount.

But council was clear they intended to continue with the ballot issue, and it was not a matter of money, but principle. Some of the councilmembers were obviously heated over the idea of the town being intimidated and “bullied” by a group with money trying to, in their view, stop the democratic process.

In the end, council voted 6-0 to proceed with the ballot issue. Mayor Ian Billick was out of town and not at the meeting. Mayor pro tem Mallika Magner summarized the council position saying that “It would be a bad move for the town of Crested Butte to bow down to threats of litigation. If every time people with money threatened litigation and we stopped taking action, we’d never get anything done. It is important to not bow down to this threat. The right thing to do is proceed.”

And they will.

A four-hour hearing in Gunnison County District Court is scheduled for the afternoon of September 1.

The Crested Butte News will have a more detailed story on the Wednesday meeting in next week’s issue of the paper. Crested Butte News

PRINTED STORY:

Tight timeline for council to make any adjustments

by Mark Reaman

A Crested Butte citizen last week filed a lawsuit in Gunnison County District Court over the town council’s move to ask voters to approve an excise tax on homes owned by non-primary residents along with vacant lots in town.

The council scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday evening, August 26 to discuss the lawsuit with the town attorney and then decide how to proceed under the circumstances. Some of that discussion could take place in executive session. Based on meeting information materials released Tuesday, it appears the town attorney recommendation will be for the council to approve a resolution holding off on any implementation ordinance until after the November election. Thus, there would be no formal council document indicating any exemptions to the tax. Council has repeatedly discussed exempting some non-primary homes from the tax based on how long they have owned the property in Crested Butte.

The 24-page lawsuit was filed August 20 by resident Marcus Martin. His primary legal complaint is that the ballot title does not adequately describe to voters what they are voting on as required by state law. He said the council has also not provided a “good-faith revenue estimate” which is also required under Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR).

He said that “state law gives only five days to challenge a ballot title after council approval, which is the reason for this expedited court filing.” The council approved the ballot language on August 17.

“The council has baked the exemption into the ballot through its inflated revenue target, without telling voters that is what the number reflects or that the exemption exists,” Martin wrote in an email statement. “In effect, the council is taking the decision of who should and should not be taxed out of voters’ hands… The town council also built its tax structure around a fixed intent to net $1 million in revenue. Rather than disclosing that to voters, the council inflated the ballot’s stated revenue figure to $1.25 million to silently absorb the 12–28% revenue loss expected from a “longevity” exemption the council plans to adopt for long-time second homeowners.”

The council had scheduled discussion starting at the September 8 council meeting over a so-called implementation ordinance detailing exemptions expected to be tied to how long a second homeowner has owned a Crested Butte property. They have said those exemptions could add up to $250,000, thus the council reasoning for having the ballot language allow for tax collections of up to $1.25 million the first year.

The complaint filed in court states that “Town Council is playing hide-the-ball with the Town’s voters: the ballot title set by the Council tells voters there will be a generally applicable tax on non-primary homes and vacant property. But the Council is not telling voters in the ballot issue and title is that there will be a categorical exclusion from the tax of a significant number of otherwise qualifying properties because of the longevity of their ownership, so much so that the anticipated (and targeted) tax revenue will be approximately 12 to 28 percent less than the amount stated in the ballot title… What the Town Council has done is unlawful. It violates TABOR’s requirements that a ballot title include a “good faith” estimate of the projected tax revenue and the requirement that a title accurately and fairly inform voters of the question they are being asked to decide… The Town violated TABOR by placing an intentionally inaccurate statement of the projected tax revenue in the ballot title.”

Martin’s suit claims the reason for some of the ballot language is that according to a poll paid for by the town, a majority of voters polled (69%), “said they didn’t support a longevity carve out.”

When asked to comment on the lawsuit, town officials said they have not determined any action at this point. “The Town of Crested Butte is aware of the lawsuit filed by Marcus Martin challenging the ballot title for the proposed non-primary home and vacant land excise tax,” town manager Dara MacDonald wrote in an email this week. “Because this matter is now before the court, the Town will address the specific legal claims through that process rather than attempt to litigate them in the press.”

A proposed resolution in the special meeting packet from town attorney Karl Hanlon states that “WHEREAS, Council has taken no legislative action regarding an implementation ordinance for the Ballot Question; and WHEREAS, in light of the pending litigation, and in due consideration of the cost associated with that litigation, Council finds that taking no legislative action regarding an implementation ordinance for the Ballot Question prior to the November 3, 2026, election is in the best interest of the Town… (Therefore,) Town Council for the Town of Crested Butte will take no legislative action regarding the adoption of an implementation ordinance until after the November 3, 2026, election, and then if and only if the electors of the Town of Crested Butte approve the Ballot Question.”

The council is expected to decide how to officially move forward with the issue at the August 26 special meeting. Given the timing that the meeting will be held after the News goes to press, we will post an online update on the situation based on council action taken at that special meeting. District Court judge Kellie Starritt has set a hearing on the matter for September 1 given that final ballot language must be approved by September 4.