CBCS welcomes new preschool program

“We appreciate the thoughtfulness and patience the teachers and parents are bringing”

by Kendra Walker

This week, the Crested Butte Community School (CBCS) officially opened its doors to its youngest learners, launching a brand-new preschool program as part of Colorado’s Universal Preschool (UPK) initiative.

“It’s hard to believe that years of hope and preparation is resulting in three and four-year-olds entering into Crested Butte Community School,” said CBCS preschool director and elementary assistant principal Kathryn Long. “It’s an exciting time!”

There are currently 32 preschool students enrolled in the new CBCS program, utilizing the two new classrooms that were built in the elementary wing addition last year as part of the Gunnison Watershed School District’s (GWSD) building expansion bond project.

“This will be the first time those rooms will be used,” said preschool assistant director Stephanie Sandstrom, noting that the preschool teachers were able to move in last spring in preparation for the 2026/27 school year. Each classroom has a lead teacher and an education assistant, as well an additional education assistant who can float back and forth between the two classrooms.

“We are lucky with preschool being under the umbrella of Crested Butte Elementary School because they will have access to the specials like music, gym and STEM. So those teachers will also interact with those kiddos,” said Sandstrom. “It’s wonderful to have that collaboration from the community school to extend those resources to the preschool.”

The preschool schedule follows the elementary school’s daily and yearly schedule, including standard breaks, and Long hopes this will logistically help families more than ever. “It can feel really hard to juggle multiple kids’ schedules and I hope it will take a load off,” she said.

Colorado implemented universal preschool across the state in August 2023, to ensure that every child receives up to 15 hours of funded preschool each week for the August – May school year before they are eligible for kindergarten. Former GWSD superintendent Dr. Leslie Nichols was instrumental in the process, as she was appointed by Governor Jared Polis to the Colorado Early Childhood Leadership Commission (ECLC) to advise and support the establishment of universal preschool in Colorado.

“All four-year-old families are eligible for UPK funding, which cuts their cost of tuition in half, explained Sandstrom. “That funding is extended to three-year-old families that meet state requirements,” she said, such as household income, English as second language, homelessness, etc. The district also has scholarship funds available for families who qualify.

Long and Sandstrom are appreciative of the partnership and collaboration with the ECLC and local preschools who have offered their expertise. “It’s our first year, and it’s nerve-racking starting things brand new. But they’ve been a very open and welcoming community in answering our questions,” said Long. “We’re going to have some growing pains and we appreciate the thoughtfulness and patience the teachers and parents are bringing.”

Long is also grateful for the community-wide effort that has helped make preschool at CBCS a reality. “This offering is totally possible because of this bond. We are so fortunate our community passed that. That building is a community hub. And I’m just super thankful.”