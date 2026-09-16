All fire restrictions lifting Friday

September 16, 2026 55 Views

Precipitation continues in the forecast throughout the next week

by Katherine Nettles

As of Friday, September 18, all fire restrictions for unincorporated Gunnison County will be rescinded. According to a press release from the Gunnison County Sheriff, current conditions have been assessed using all fire indices and discussion among partner agencies to determine that while fire risks still remain, there are sufficient local response resources, and weather outlook as well as fuel moisture indicate improved conditions across the county.

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