Put a hold on the CB South skate park fundraiser

The Southside Skate Park Fundraising event and Music in the Park in CB South scheduled for Saturday, August 21 has been postponed until further notice. Please stay tuned for more information. www.cbsouth.net

And also hold off on Silent Tracks meeting…

With an abundance of caution and for the health of our community, the Silent Tracks Annual Potluck and Meeting scheduled for this Sunday, August 22 is POSTPONED. The positive COVID cases have not substantially decreased and the board agreed that we all should look forward to having this event when everyone is more comfortable with gathering together. Stay tuned!

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Please be on the lookout for the Gunnison Country Food Pantry Fall Food Drive this year at Safeway and Vitamin Cottage in Gunnison. If you can, buy an extra food item or two and drop them in a Red Bucket. Red Buckets and information/donation tables will be present as much as possible until the end of September. If you can help cover a table for an hour or two, your help will be much appreciated. The Gunnison Country Food Pantry provided food security to more than 1,500 Gunnison Valley families and more than 3,500 of our neighbors in 2020. Fall provides a wonderful opportunity to contribute to the unique magic of the Gunnison Valley by volunteering your time. If you can help out, please call Angie at 970-901-2228.

2021 Town of Crested Butte Census is live

The Town of Crested Butte has officially launched its 2021 Census. The town is looking for responses from ALL residents and households in the Town of Crested Butte. It takes just 1 minute to fill out and can be found at: tinyurl.com/cbcensus21.

Run for local town council!

If you are interested in having a big voice in Crested Butte, now is the time to step up. There will be an election this fall for the mayor and four councilpeople. To be a candidate in the election, petitions with a whopping 10 valid signatures must be turned into the Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 27. For more information call town clerk Lynelle Stanford at 970-349-5338 or email lstanford@crestedbutte-co.gov.

Slow down – school is starting!

The 2021-22 Crested Butte Community School year begins this Monday, August 23. Given the bus crunch there will be more sleepy kids walking to school or heading to catch a Mountain Express or RTA bus at one of the stops. So please be aware of little pedestrians and slow down. Slowing down isn’t a bad choice anytime but it is especially important as we change seasons and school starts!

Birthdays:

August 19- Paul Hird, Laura Mitchell, Phil Chamberland, Jim Duffy, Dustin Dyer

August 20- Trent Bona, Sarah Smith

August 21- Tony Borland, Talia Reynolds, Lexy Archer, Shobie Partos

August 22- Michael Beck, Paul O’Connor, Brice Hoskin, Roger Kahn

August 23- Mike Nolan

August 24- Trudy Yaklich, Perdie Linehan, Pam Bode, Montana & Dakota Wiggins, Madeline Pulley, Karen Hoskin

August 25- Sigrid Cottrell, Jerry Bigelow, Mary Chandler, Jessica Rutherford, Val Jaquith

