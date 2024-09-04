Community Calendar Thursday, September 5–Wednesday, September 11

Stories from the Garden exhibition runs at the Kinder Padon Gallery through October 10.

THURSDAY 5

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Crack of Dawn Group topic discussion at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•10-11:30 a.m. CB Museum history walking tours (every Thursday).

•10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Stand with Me luncheon with Project Hope at the Center for the Arts.

•2-6 p.m. Free paint drop off event at Ace Hardware. paint-crested-butte.eventbrite.com

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•5 p.m. Intermediate/advanced tennis mixer at the tennis courts across from the visitor center in Crested Butte. For more information contact Don Cook at 970-497-0123.

FRIDAY 6

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•noon-2 p.m. Oh Be Joyful hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 625 Maroon Avenue. Contact Kelsey Weaver at kweaver@gvh-colorado.org or 970-648-7071 for info.

•5:00 p.m. Join the Crested Butte Museum for a Pearls & Pioneers Mountain Biking Themed Pub Crawl & Townie Takeover!

•5-8 p.m. Live music by Tyler Hansen at Zuni West Brewing, 235 Elcho Ave., CB South.

•5-8 p.m. Live music by Brian Schneider at Jose’s Patio.

•6 p.m. Live music by Rachel Vanslyke at A Bar Above.

•6-10 p.m. Live music by Gun Rack and Beer Hunter at Kochevar’s.

•7-8:15 p.m. Open AA Speaker Meeting in the Parish Hall at Queen of All Saints, 970-349-5711.

•7-10 p.m. Live music presented by Bass Organics at the Almont Resort.

•7:30 p.m. Live music by Easy Jim at the Western Colorado University Quigley Band Shell.

•8-11 p.m. Live music by Bill Dowell at the billy barr.

SATURDAY 7

•10:30 a.m.-noon St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•11 a.m.-2 p.m. Live music by Rachel Vanslyke at Tully’s.

•11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 26th Annual Chili and Beer Festival with live music by Shadowgrass and Floodgate Operators.

•4-8 p.m. Gunnison County Republicans Annual Fundraiser – Lincoln Day Dinner. Music, Dinner, Candidate Speakers, Live and Silent Auction. At Three Rivers Resort, Almont.

•5-8 p.m. Live music by FiGS at Jose’s Patio.

•6:30-9:00 p.m. Live music by The Galentines Band at Zuni West Brewing, 235 Elcho Ave., CB South.

•8-11 p.m. Live music by Matthew Grant at the billy barr.

•9 p.m. Steely Dead plays at the Public House

SUNDAY 8

•9 a.m.-2 p.m. Crested Butte Farmers Market at the top of Elk Avenue.

•9 a.m.-2 p.m. Art Market at the top of Elk Avenue.

•noon-6 p.m. Bridges of the Butte Townie Tour, Elk Ave

•3 p.m. Live music by Rachel Vanslyke at the Eldo.

•3-8 p.m. Meet Colton Burpo and his family at the Jorgenson Park in Gunnison.

•5 p.m. with music, All Saints in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 403 Maroon Ave. (UCC), Crested Butte.

MONDAY 9

•1:30-3:30 p.m. Gunnison Valley Hospital hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 513 Main Street. For more information contact Kelsey Weaver at kweaver@gvh-colorado.org or 970-648-7071.

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis in Jerry’s Gym at the Crested Butte Town Hall.

•7-8 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 3rd Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Navigating Grief & Loss Bereavement Support Group, www.livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 2nd Monday)

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

TUESDAY 10

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•10-11:30 a.m. CB Museum history walking tours (every Tuesday).

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•4-7 p.m. Live music by Rachel Vanslyke at Izakaya.

WEDNESDAY 11

•7:30 a.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesdays)

•11 a.m. Storytime at Red Mountain Park in CB South, 970-349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•noon Yoga at the Garden at the pavilion wedding garden in Mt. Crested Butte (every Wednesday thru 9/25)

•2-3 p.m. Nicotine Anonymous for Young People meeting in the Young Life building next to Ace.

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482.

•7:30 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at Jerry’s Gym at town hall.