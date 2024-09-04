RTA emphasizes need for underpass to service Whetstone

Crossing the road a danger to riders

By Mark Reaman

In a comment letter to Gunnison County over its proposed Whetstone affordable housing project, the Gunnison Valley Rural Transportation Authority (RTA) made clear citizen safety was a priority.

The RTA comment letter emphasized that given shorter sight lines in that spot by Brush Creek Road along Highway 135, an underpass for people to access bus stops from Whetstone without crossing the road was imperative as part of the development. Stating that if an underpass was delayed for some reason when people were living in Whetstone, appropriate safety measures should be implemented until the underpass was operable.

The county is the developer of the Whetstone project and so when the topic came up, county commissioner and RTA board member Liz Smith along with Gunnison Planning Commission member Matt Schwartz recused themselves from the discussion. County commissioner and RTA board member Laura Puckett Daniels did not feel the need to do so and remained a part of the discussion.

RTA executive director Scott Truex said it was his opinion that the underpass should be operable by the time any certificate of occupancy (CO) was issued given potential safety concerns.

“Whetstone will be phased. Does that request come with one person living there or do you think it should be when another amount comes into play?” asked RTA board member Anna Fenerty.

Truex said for him it should be at the very beginning of occupancy but he said the letter was coming from the board, so it was up to them to determine that threshold. He also made it clear the letter held no legal authority but was a comment letter requested by the county from the RTA.

“Construction has to happen in a certain order,” noted Puckett Daniels. “If having the underpass open when the first person moves in is a high priority for the RTA, is the RTA in a position to financially support the underpass?”

“I would argue the developer should be responsible for that,” said Truex.

“For sure, but the developer is the people of the community,” said Puckett Daniels.

“Is the RTA in a position to financially help?” asked Fenerty.

“That would be a board discussion if there is an ask for that,” responded Truex.

“I would suggest language in the comment letter saying that the underpass should be built before any occupancy at Whetstone occurs,” said RTA board member Ian Billick. “If there is any delay then those should be very limited in time, and temporary measures should be employed for the safety of occupants crossing the road.”

“From the RTA perspective, I agree,” said Puckett Daniels. “From the developer perspective, it is more nuanced and complicated when thinking of the timeline. From an ideal perspective, sure, having an underpass and making sure people are safe and everything is ready to go is the best plan.”

“I would argue it is important to have one there already, whether there is a new development or not,” said Fenerty. “It is already unsafe and it’s already a reason some people don’t take the bus because they have to cross the highway. It has to be dealt with sooner or later.”

“We are talking about Brush Creek but for some the Ohio Creek bus stop and the one by the Tall Texan is also scary. It is a recurrent problem in our system,” said Puckett Daniels.

Truex again emphasized the compromised sight lines in that particular area as a more prevalent danger than in other places along the RTA route.

Puckett Daniels made clear that she agreed the safety of people was a top priority. The board agreed unanimously to include Billick’s suggested language on the need for an underpass prior to first occupant.