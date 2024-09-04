Briefs: Gunnison County

By Katherine Nettles

Stuff:

—Commissioners allocated up to $5,000 toward the Gunnison Chamber of Commerce to cover one third of the Gunnison Greenbacks program to encourage support for local businesses.

—Commissioners approved a $50,000 grant toward the Gunnison County Substance Abuse Prevention Program (GCSAPP) Choice Pass program. The organization incentivizes local youth to pledge remaining alcohol and substance free throughout the school year. The program’s operating budget for the year is $523,377.

— Commissioners approved a Crested Butte South commercial area Block 6 subdivision for Adagio Properties, LLC where several mixed-use residential and commercial units are in draft plan. The project was recommended by the county planning commission after completing an administrative review this summer.

—Commissioners convened as the Gunnison County Local Marketing District (LMD) and passed a resolution acknowledging that $1 million from the LMD has previously been allocated in the 2024 budget to the Gunnison County Housing Authority to be used for the Whetstone Community Housing project.