MICHAEL BLUNCK mashing his way to crested butte

“The scariest part was riding Highway 24 for five miles on Labor Day”

By Than Acuff

This town is rife with endurance athletes competing on skis, gravel bikes, mountain bikes and in running shoes. It’s also full of kooks who take athleticism to a different level be it skiing corn on Red Lady Bowl with a pitchfork in their hand, swimming the Black Canyon or riding a skateboard down the backside of Kebler Pass. There also exists an incredibly strong community of nonprofit supporters who donate time and energy to help others.

Michael Blunck is all three and on Tuesday, September 3 he was at 11-Mile State Park outside of Lake George, 108 miles into his 235-mile ride on his townie, dubbed the Dragon Wagon, from Denver to Crested Butte and $56,000 toward his goal to raise $100,000 for the Adaptive Sports Center.

“I’ve just been riding around on weird roads looking at things,” says Blunck. “I’m right where I need to be.”

It all started at Craig Hospital in Denver on Friday, August 30 and he’s already had his share of harrowing sections, tough climbs and steep descents along the first half of the ride.

“The scariest part was riding Highway 24 for five miles on Labor Day,” says Blunck.

Blunck’s hardest day came when he had to ride 1,400 vertical feet on day two of the ride, followed by a harrowing descent.

“The downhill was actually even scarier,” says Blunck. “It was a 15-percent grade. I could barely control the bike, even on parts I had to walk my bike.”

The overall ride has additional challenges with sections of dirt road washboards on a bike with no suspension and 90-degree heat, but Blunck remains in good spirits.

“My brain rattles around in my skull on the washboards, but I’ve got some springs on my fat seat so I’m good,” says Blunck. “The ride along the South Platte into Deckers was just gorgeous and the view I have right now is pretty cool.”

As for the Dragon Wagon, the bike seems to be holding up as well with just one flat so far and some chain issues due to the daytime temperatures.

“It’s been so hot that the chain is expanding and popping off,” says Blunck.

While the ride does have its variety of challenges, they pale in comparison to the challenges people with cognitive and physical disabilities face daily and Blunck’s ride is dedicated to helping them by raising funds for the Adaptive Sports Center. While he will have passed the halfway point on his ride by press time and is currently halfway past his fundraising goal, there’s still plenty to do to both reach Crested Butte and his goal of $100,000. He has $44,000 left to go in the fundraising effort and three more “mountain stages” on his ride, including riding Cottonwood Pass on Friday, September 6.

“I just hope I can keep my breakfast down,” says Blunck.

Once over Cottonwood Pass, Blunck will have one more night out, roll down Taylor Canyon, over Jack’s Cabin and into Crested Butte on Sunday, September 8 to join the Bridges of the Butte event and come into the base camp for the event at Third Street and Elk Avenue around 1 p.m.

“I’m headed right to the Talk to watch football,” says Blunck. “It’s opening day, I have my priorities.”

The donations have been coming in each day Blunck has been out there and the fundraiser doesn’t close until he reaches Crested Butte. Donations can be made at give.adaptivesports.org/dragonwagon.