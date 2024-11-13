CB council seat opening in December

Want to be on the council? Send a letter soon

By Mark Reaman

Crested Butte town councilmember Jason MacMillan has given official notice he will be stepping down from the council next month. He and his family will soon be moving out of town so he would no longer qualify to be on council. The town is advertising for his replacement that would be chosen at the first meeting in December while starting on the council at the second meeting of the month.

“I hope there are some great candidates out there ready to jump into civic life,” said MacMillan. “It’s been wonderful.”

Qualified people interested in replacing MacMillan must have lived in town for at least one year.

Interested persons should submit a letter of interest to the town council. Letters of interest should be submitted via: 1) email to town clerk Lynelle Stanford at lstanford@crestedbutte-co.gov or 2) mail to the town of Crested Butte, Attn: Town Clerk, PO Box 39, Crested Butte, CO 81224 or 3) hard copy dropped at Town Hall at 507 Maroon Ave, Crested Butte, CO 81224.

Letters must be received no later than 5 p.m., Friday, November 22.