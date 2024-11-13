Inside out transitions…

Taking a little walk the other day there was a loud gaggle of geese heading north. North in November?! Maybe they came from a front range golf course that got buried in snow during last week’s storm that grazed us leaving the Skyland fairways without much white but providing opportunity for an early winter goose buffet. Those geese aren’t the only things that seem a little inside out confused in their time of transition…

As I wrote last week, I see nothing wrong in acknowledging the transition from our golden fall to the darkest days of winter with some extra holiday lights in town. Providing additional light to push back against the shortest days of the year is okay. Holiday lights are okay. Our dark skies are better than okay, and I always appreciate the planetary and starry canvas. Jupiter is up there right now! But celebrating traditional holidays in a traditional way for a month on Elk Avenue is okay too. It almost seems inside out confused for town not to do that…

There are some in the community who believe an $82 million North Valley rec center (not including land) is a slam dunk if it goes onto the ballot in a couple years. It feels they might be in an indica-filled, inside out bubble. But maybe that’s my bubble. Now, maybe Donald brings an economy where we are all making $300,000 a year while dropping the price of eggs so I have an extra $100K laying around outside the Bitcoin account in 2026 that I’d happily put toward a lazy river for teenagers and a half dozen pickleball courts for me and the pickle bubble. Would I want that? You bet. Do I need that? Not at that price tag.

So, while I could be confused, I figure it will be part of a community discussion between now and November 2026. I believe in the passion and sincerity of the people pushing for such a rec center in the North Valley. However, when we as a community pride ourselves on being surrounded by literally millions of acres of public lands that provide a wide range of recreational opportunities, I wonder why we’d raise our taxes hundreds if not thousands of dollars a year to duplicate a facility that is located 30 minutes from Elk Avenue and has a free bus stopping in front of it.

I understand there is a very real shortage of indoor courts and field space for our population but is it an $83 million need or an $83 million want? I’m guessing there are more affordable ways to increase field and court spaces in the valley. Look at expanding and improving Jerry’s Gym. Look at the old Center for the Arts building. Look at expansions to the Gunny facility. Put a roof over Long Lake for year-round swimming! But maybe I’m wrong and we are transitioning from an outdoor natural amenities place to a big city recreation place. In that case I’m admittedly inside out confused…

Speaking of inside out and kabillions of dollars, the chief executive of one of the world’s largest oil companies, Darren Woods of Exxon Mobile, advised the president-elect Tuesday to think twice about withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement to curb climate-warming emissions. According to the New York Times, Woods has said Exxon could help stem climate change by producing biofuels, capturing carbon dioxide and investing in cleaner sources of energy. Exxon also joined dozens of producers in signing a pledge to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions effectively to zero. He has acknowledged the relationship between emissions from humanity’s use of fossil fuels and climate change. Wasn’t that a hoax? I’m really confused now. Woods said he looks at energy transition as ‘a long-term investment’ and called for global standards to account for carbon dioxide emissions…

Turf or grass? Sounds like we’ll be transitioning to turf. And more than anything, it appears that the democratic process of showing up and speaking your truth — in this case to the school board — brought change and will provide transition to synthetic grass…

The last supermoon of 2024 happens this week. We will be treated to a bigger, brighter orb in our dark night sky with the rising of the Beaver Moon on Friday. Full moons tend to roil up the emotions in people and given all the surprises those in our high mountain bubble experienced recently, it could be an interesting weekend.

Indications of the federal government transition are becoming evident, and it should be a roiling couple of years. But Donald has full control now so no excuses to not make everything 130% better by 2026. Stay aware of what is happening outside our bubble, but let the full moon remind you to slow down, breathe, bask in the glow of the lunar light and get ready for the next ski season.

If you head up to CBMR and Warming House Hill, it looks pretty good for the start of an alpine ski season that, believe it or not, begins in two weeks. A legit touch of winter isn’t far away if you head up to Lily Lake on skinny skis where it looks like a postcard. Sliding on snow this time of year is always good but stay aware in the transition time. As usually happens during any transition, the rocks are lurking just beneath the postcard scene and it’s easy to get confused.

That’s a hallmark of all transitions. Transitions can often be hard to navigate. Slowing down helps. Looking for light helps. We are in the season and in a world of transitions. It can be inside out confusing. Breathe, and be where you are. BTW, the next supermoon will take place in October 2025.

—Mark Reaman