Living Journeys: still celebrating a quarter century of helping neighbors

By Dawne Belloise

This past summer saw the highlights of Living Journeys’ 25th year anniversary with celebrations encompassing soirees, summit hikes, films, talks and gatherings. The nonprofit organization helps Gunnison Valley individuals and their families during a desperate time of need and offers some relief from financial stresses, including emotional support programs that offer tools to manage emotions such as fear, anxiety and confusion that often accompany a cancer diagnosis. It’s proven that patients with a calm, healthy mental state improve their quality of life and may also enhance their chances for positive treatment results.

One of their popular annual events is the Summit Hike and this past summer it was expanded to the entire weekend with events. Executive director Julie Reid was enthusiastic about the attendance and support that was especially shown this year. “We had the summit soiree up at the base with a cocktail hour outside of Elevation. We honored Emma Coburn with a Summit Award for the Elk Run 5k that she hosted this summer,” Reid says.

This year’s Summit Hike was the largest ever with 400 hikers climbing to Crested Butte Mountain’s 12,162-foot peak in support of the organization, cancer patients, and in memory of those loved ones lost. Afterwards, there was a luncheon with a DJ spinning the tunes. Living Journeys partnered with the Trailhead Children’s Museum this year to bring the fun for kids and families. Even the infamous Red Ladies showed up to participate in the hike and festivities. Reid says, “The energy was outstanding! We did a lot of invitational outreach to collectively honor and remember our loved ones impacted by cancer.” She feels this should be an ongoing year of celebratory events.

In February of 2024, Living Journeys had brought in Kikkan Randall to speak. Randall, from Alaska, is a five-time Olympic cross-country skier and cancer survivor who has won 17 U.S. National titles. “We are so tied into the Nordic community here and she came out for the talk and meet and greet at the billy barr,” Reid recalls. Randall, who is living a strong and vibrant life these days, launched her documentary at the Crested Butte Center for the Arts that weekend. Randall was blown away that there was an organization such as Living Journeys, Reid tells.

Currently, Living Journeys is helping 150 people and families who are dealing with cancer in the Gunnison Valley. “Cancer doesn’t look the same for everyone,” Reid says. “We’re supporting their caregivers and their children who are also affected by a cancer diagnosis. It affects everybody,” Reid says and adds that their food program has delivered over 1,700 meals to date in Gunnison County. In 2024, Living Journeys provided $117,300 in financial aid to help clients cover medical bills, rent, utilities and other emergency expenses. This assistance, coupled with the delivery of healthy meals and produce boxes, has been invaluable to those undergoing treatment. Additionally, the organization offered 135 therapy sessions and reimbursed travel costs for 37 clients who needed to travel for treatment.

“I want to give huge amounts of gratitude to this community who continues to donate, volunteer, and show up at events. I think Living Journeys is such an important thread of the Gunnison community,” Reid says. The idea of neighbors helping neighbors is one of the basic tenets of this community, Reid feels. “When you give to Living Journeys, whether it’s for providing a meal, a private therapy grant, or a financial grant to make sure people can stay in their homes, you’re giving love and support to community members who are facing probably one of the most challenging and scary things in their lives – cancer. Our accomplishments are definitely a reflection of the generosity of our supporters and the resiliency of our community. It’s why we all stay in the Gunnison Valley as long as we do because it’s something so unique and special with open hearts, kindness and love for everyone. We make sure everyone is being cared for in these mountains.”

Reid says that the Summit weekend was so inspiring this year that they plan on building on that success in 2025. “Nobody fights cancer alone here and the people of this valley have come to depend on Living Journeys. We’re a beacon of hope for people who are experiencing a really hard moment.” Reid noted that there are many community members who have benefitted from Living Journeys’ free services who would have had a difficult time if it were not for the assistance given. Reid emphasizes the organization’s commitment, saying, “We stand with patients and families every step of the way. Every act of kindness, every resource shared and every connection made provides strength and hope.”

To continue its mission, Living Journeys invites the public to participate in its upcoming events, including the Golf Tournament on May 17, 2025, and the Summit Hike on July 26, 2025. The organization encourages donations, volunteer involvement and participation in events to help sustain and grow their impactful programs.

For more information on Living Journeys’ services, events and ways to contribute, please visit www.livingjourneys.org or contact them directly at [email protected] or (970) 349-2777.