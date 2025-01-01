CB council continues to mull over Climate Action Plan details

Get people used to energy assessments but don’t add requirements…yet

By Mark Reaman

The development of the Crested Butte Climate Action Plan (CAP) is continuing with expected adoption of the plan at the January 21, 2025 council meeting. An hour-long work session to obtain council feedback was held on December 16 and council generally gave a thumbs up to its direction while debating some details.

While open to looking at potential opportunities, councilmembers voiced some hesitation to the town developing its own large energy generation facilities given anticipated cost impacts, but were open to smaller projects that could come with grant funding; were ambivalent about including general water conservation measures as part of the CAP priorities; wanted to begin incorporating energy assessments for informational purposes as part of new building or regulatory processes such as remodels or short-term rental licensing; were open to tracking construction materials in the future to determine their embodied carbon; and were agreeable on acknowledging regional climate factors outside their direct control, so-called scope 3 emissions, like commuting and visitor traffic, food distribution in the valley or agriculture impacts.

“We are in the final phase of the plan development,” said Crested Butte sustainability coordinator Dannah Leeman. “We are hearing that we need clarity in language with incentives and requirements.”

Councilmember Beth Goldstone who sits on the CAP subcommittee emphasized that energy assessments should be required under certain circumstances but would not result in mandatory changes at this time. That might change under a future council.

“I like the idea of conducting assessments to gather information but not having requirements as a result of the assessment at this time,” said mayor Ian Billick. “Town can gather the assessments through touchpoints like when someone applies for a STR license or applies for a remodel. It would give us information for determining future strategy. We wouldn’t be calling anyone out, it would just be part of the town process.”

Staff estimated energy assessments would cost approximately $500.

“It would help build a data base,” agreed councilperson Jason MacMillan. “It can be a way to facilitate some positive change. I would love for town to put some money aside to make upgrades easier for some people that would go from a gas water heater to an electric one, for example.”

Billick made clear that while the current draft plan didn’t have many “requirements” included, one that was part of the plan was that restaurants would no longer be able to build gas kitchens in the future. The town would “require all-electric commercial kitchen equipment for new construction.”

“That is not the official policy yet,” said Goldstone. “Before that is adopted there would be a robust public discussion when that comes up as a possible requirement.”

But the draft plan is clear that amending the town’s existing energy and building codes to expand the new construction electrification requirements to commercial kitchens would “close one of the few remaining gaps in its electrification requirements — commercial kitchens.”

The work session discussion included a topic of whether it was important to acknowledge “food and agriculture as a significant source of scope 3 even if the plan does not recommend specific actions on this topic.”

Scope 3 emissions are defined as being the result of activities from assets not owned or controlled by the reporting organization.

“To me, we need to understand what scope 3 emissions are,” said Goldstone. “They are important, but they aren’t just food and agriculture.”

“What are examples of scope 3 emissions we might have some leverage over,” asked Billick.

“Air flights and transportation,” said Goldstone.

“It seems transportation is something we can influence,” said Billick.

MacMillan noted that when he was a member of the Rural Transportation Authority, there was discussion over climate impact associated with airline flights coming into Gunnison Airport that had a lot of empty seats.

“It is odd that food and agriculture were getting called out but I agree some additional overview of scope 3 emissions could be appropriate to be included in the plan,” said CAP subcommittee member Valeda Scribner.

Leeman said scope 3 emissions can be emissions that require regional solutions.

Another CAP subcommittee member, Donny Davol, said he wanted to push for monitoring construction and building materials. “When it comes to carbon, the impact of concrete and steel are relatively large,” he said noting that some estimates say including a basement in a house adds 30% more embodied emissions to a construction project.

Billick said that technology appeared to be moving quickly, and cement substitutes were being developed that could be used.

“The first step is to track and get an inventory of building materials being used,” said Goldstone.

Leeman said that information could be gathered as part of the building permit.

Billick said he was not enthused with the town developing its own (large) power generation. “I want to stay cost focused on that,” he said. “That is something that could really hit people’s pocketbook. I prefer to advocate for (wholesale electricity supplier) Tri-State, to keep cleaning up its energy supply portfolio which is what they are doing.”

“I’m very much against doing our own generation as part of this plan,” agreed councilmember Gabi Prochaska who said it might be more appropriate to consider when developing a climate resiliency plan. “It is not cost effective, and I agree that for now, it is more worthwhile to encourage Tri-State to continue to clean up its energy.”

Goldstone suggested lowering the cost to people installing solar panels on their homes and businesses. She said those costs appeared high.

Council will look at a final draft of the CAP this January.