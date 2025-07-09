A community mural project brings collaborative art to Alpenglow

This summer, the Crested Butte Center for the Arts is inviting locals and visitors alike to leave their mark — literally. As part of the traditional Alpenglow concert series, the Center has launched a new interactive art project: a community mural designed by local artist Luke Schroeder.

Every Monday night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Town Park, just beside the McCarter Ogilvie Outdoor Stage, a crowd gathers around large wooden panels with paintbrushes in hand. They’re not just enjoying live music — they’re becoming part of a collaborative art piece that will live on inside the Center long after the summer ends.

“The goal was to allow everyone to participate in a collective art piece that will be displayed in The Center for people to see at events,” said Natalie Pfister Riha, the Center’s new program director. “We’re striving to fill the building with more artwork that ties into the community.”

The mural is a paint-by-number concept made up of three large panels, each brought out weekly during Alpenglow through the concert season. Participants are invited to add their brushstrokes, contributing to a colorful and groovy design inspired by the Crested Butte landscape and creative spirit. Once completed, the mural will be installed in The Center as a symbol of connection, creativity and community.

“I’m excited about projects like this because they bring out the pure joy of artistic expression,” Schroeder said. “There’s something incredibly freeing about working on a project where the main goal is fun.”

Now in its 33rd year, Alpenglow remains a cornerstone of Crested Butte summers — a free outdoor concert series that began in 1992 as a grassroots initiative and has grown into one of the community’s most cherished traditions. This new mural project adds a fresh layer of engagement, making each Monday night not just a chance to enjoy music but to create something meaningful — together.

Whether you’re a seasoned painter or a curious first-timer, stop by the mural station, grab a brush and paint your part in this evolving tribute to the arts in Crested Butte.