School district making progress in search for next superintendent

Selecting finalists next Monday

By Kendra Walker

The Gunnison Watershed School district is beginning the process of narrowing down candidates in its search for its next superintendent as Leslie Nichols finishes up her superintendent role in June. Next week the board will review candidates, and there are some opportunities for the community to participate in the screening of finalists over the next month.

The superintendent job posting closed on January 5. According to school district board president Anne Brookhart, the board will meet with consultant Christy Sinner of McPherson & Jacobson on Monday, January 19 in an executive session to screen applicants and select finalists. They will then determine the schedule for finalist interviews, tours and community meet-and-greets. She could not disclose the number of applicants or candidates at this time.

Brookhart also shared that the finalists will tour the schools on Monday, February 9, and then interview with stakeholder volunteers and the school board on Tuesday, February 10.

The application for volunteers to participate on the interview committee closed on Wednesday, and those members will be randomly selected from the pool of applicants for the screening of finalists on February 10. “The screening teams will represent district employees, students, parents/guardians and community members,” said Brookhart.

The greater community will also have an opportunity to participate in the process, as the district will hold meet and greets with the candidates in both Crested Butte and Gunnison on February 9. Brookhart said the meet-and-greets are open for all to attend.

“The board welcomes and appreciates the involvement of parents, staff, students and community members at every stage of the superintendent search process,” she said. “We encourage our community’s continued engagement while hosting finalists at both ends of the valley.”