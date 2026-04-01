Homegrown Matt Evans takes 2026 snow blade extremes title

Blackwood: “i mean, i’m old enough to be a lot of these kids’ moms’ side piece”

By Stan Cola

“Can’t stop, won’t stop” was the motto of the Crested Butte Titans volleyball team at one point in the program’s history and it now applies to the annual Snowblade Extremes (SBX) competition held each year at Crested Butte Mountain Resort. It can also apply as well to Ben Blackwood.

“As I reflect back on the last 20 years of the Snowblade World Championships, I am amazed at how far we’ve come,” says Blackwood. “As the only remaining competitor from the first ever event, I’ve had a first-hand look at the evolution of the sport, and for two decades, I have been watching the younger generations develop and refine their skills year after year. I mean, I’m old enough to be a lot of these kids’ moms’ side piece. And in most cases, I have been. But to watch these young athletes turn into world-renowned snowblading superstars is an honor, and I’m proud to have them by my side as we continue to dominate the sport and take snowblading into the future.”

One snowblader in particular finally found his rightful spot on top of the podium this year after years and years of trying: homegrown talent Matt Evans.

“It’s been a long time coming,” says Evans. “After years of competition, I finally realized it would take more than my raw talent as the best blader to ever blade on blades. I was missing one thing — raw uninhabited sex appeal. That’s the ticket to being a champion.”

And while defending champion Carson Hildebrandt had to hand the belt over, it was done with respect, a promise and a reminder.

“If there is any blader to lose the belt to, it’s definitely Matt Evans,” says Hildebrant. “I tried my hardest to hold onto the championship belt but there was just no way anyone could put on a better show than that man. I’ll be back to take back the belt, but for now Matt Evans is your champ and no blader deserves it more than him. Matt is the man! He for sure deserved the win, but either way I’m still the best blader on the mountain.”

“For many years, I frequently noticed Matt Evans intently staring at me during these competitions with laser-focused eyes,” adds Blackwood. “I couldn’t tell if he was intensely studying me to learn what it takes to be a snowblade world champion or if he was lustfully undressing me with his eyes. After that stunning display of bladeness on Saturday and now that he has been crowned the World Champion, I think we have a definitive answer. It was both.”

Cara Yow rounded out the podium in third place and while the event is set up for all sorts of carnage between the competitors and the looky-loos, the proper safety team was in place keeping the peace and trying to keep the venue covered.

“Frozone (Emma Latta) and I were quite busy keeping the bladers and public members of society safe,” says Montana Wiggins. “At one-point Frozone said, “It’s too hot and dry! And I’m dehydrated. There is no water in the air! It’s hard to make snow!”

In the end, everyone did not only what they could do, but what they had to do. It just so happens, Evans did more than everyone else.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Matt Evans for finally reaching the pinnacle,” says Blackwood. “He has worked so incredibly hard to get here and has shown unwavering commitment to our craft. The run he threw down this year was probably the best we’ve seen since Ben Blackwood’s in 2024, which is widely considered by the world’s most prominent snowblade pundits as the greatest run in history. As soon as I saw Matt’s run, I stated aloud that it was going to be the winner. He is now part of an elite group of bladers, and we are thrilled to have him join us on the short list of the world’s greatest athletes.”