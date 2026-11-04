CB Devo bike team takes Division III state title

“They like going out, having fun and riding fast on two wheels”

by Than Acuff

After nearly three months of training, a week-long weather delay and then another adjustment to the Colorado high school bike racing state championships, the CB Devo bike team got down to business and rolled its way to the Division III state title on Saturday, October 31. It was the team’s first title since winning it in 2022 with the likes of the O’Neill sisters, Finn Veit, Lance Lakoski, Oliver White and Luca Loperfido.

The state championships are held in Glenwood Springs and the two-day event was slated for October 24-25, but Mother Nature had other plans forcing organizers to postpone the races a week. Then Mother Nature stepped in again and race organizers were forced to fit two days of racing into one day and the CB Devo riders just rolled with it.

“It’s usually eight races spread over two days, and they turned it into six races in one day,” says coach John Landreth. “There were 850 kids trying to ride one venue in one day and I thought the kids did an amazing job not getting caught up in the distractions.”

CB Devo spent the season racing in the Crystal Division and the state championships bring all of the divisions together to determine state supremacy which can cause some riders to get swallowed up in the flesh mass of humanity. But not CB Devo.

“You get to state and some of those other regions just throw 30 hammers at you and our kids were not intimidated,” says Landreth.

The freshmen boys class arguably had the toughest go of it as they were called up to the start line at 7:45 a.m. for an 8 a.m. start.

“The sun had barely started to glow,” says Landreth.

Given that warm up laps were non-existent, CB Devo rider Walker Sumners hopped on a trainer to warm up his legs and then hopped on his bike to ride through the morning light wrapping up his first year of racing in fine form.

“He was as happy as he could be out riding his bike,” says Landreth. “He rode his best paced race of the year.”

Then came the JV boys. The CB Devo triumvirate of Soren Eggebraten, Robert Spencer and Nate Taylor have been setting a furious pace all season long racking up key team points for CB Devo at each race and they did it again, this time led by Eggebraten.

Eggebraten, a freshman racing two classes higher this season, was in the top 20 through the first singletrack portion of the race but when the course hit a doubletrack section, he hit the throttle passing his way into fifth place by the end of the first lap. Eggebraten carried that same plan into the second lap and moved up two more spots to finish in third place overall.

“He just laid down a heater,” says Landreth. “It was, by far, his best race of the year.”

Robert Spencer spent the better part of the season in the mix out front and looked to do it once again on the big stage as he took the lead from the start. But, as misfortune would have it, stomach issues crept up on Spencer leading to leg issues as the race continued. With an empty tank and dead legs, Spencer still dug into what little reserves he had to finish in 17th place while Nate Taylor overcame a tough race start to roll his way to a 21st place to put CB Devo out front in team points.

“We were happy to make some hay in that race,” says Landreth.

Then there’s Tilly Rinderle, who was at her best all season long and then again at the state championships. Rinderle lined up in the front row of the sophomore girls’ race having won the Crystal region title. And after a stint riding in third place during the first lap, she mashed her way out front on an uphill and let her downhilling prowess seal the deal to take the state individual title and bring in a big chunk of points to the team total.

“She had a phenomenal race and I’m so proud of what she’s done this year,” says Landreth.

Five minutes after the sophomore girls headed out, the freshmen girls took off with Grace Tucker wearing the CB Devo colors. She too fell prey to some mid-race misfortune, and she too rose above it to stay in the saddle and roll to a 17th place finish all but sealing the title for CB Devo.

“We tell the kids you can’t be intimidated by stuff you can’t control,” says Landreth. “You got to be at your best, even when you’re not at your best, and they showed that. At that point, we were good with where we were.”

But the racing was far from over and while the early start was rough for the freshmen riders, Sullivan Reese and the rest of the sophomore boys got the brunt of the weather. The only rain of the day came during their race in the form of a 15-minute cloud burst and they were left to ride through the slime covered in mud. Remarkably, Reese was undeterred by the conditions and rode the course 10 minutes faster than his time at the state championships last year.

Last but certainly not least, the varsity boys closed out the day with Jackson Holsteen lining up for CB Devo. Holsteen closed out his first season in the varsity class finishing 65th but his impact all season far exceeded what appeared on paper.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” says Landreth. “His leadership all season was tantamount to our success as a team.”

That success can be seen on paper and on the podium as CB Devo stepped up on the top spot at the awards ceremony.

“We knew we could stand on the podium if we had a good day, and it could be on top,” says Landreth. “They like going out, having fun and riding fast on two wheels.”