Court denies CB South request to stop library

Orders mediation. Library says $200K spent on lawyers…

by Mark Reaman and Katherine Nettles

Last week, Gunnison County District Court judge Kellie Starritt denied a request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction by the Crested Butte South Property Owners Association (POA) to stop construction of the library project in CB South. The motions were filed in August and since then construction of the library has continued and is about 50% complete. Starritt ordered mediation to begin immediately between the POA and library district.

The court opinion appeared to make it clear the CB South POA was facing an uphill battle if it chose to continue the legal challenge. She cited thresholds with six factors that needed to be met and expressed doubt they would be met in order to have an injunction placed on the project.

One major point of reasoning by Starritt was that the multi-million project was underway and stopping it would put the whole project in peril. “…any delay at this point would likely necessitate a renegotiation of the contract with the project’s general contractor and that entry of an injunction could cause the whole project to fall apart.”

“We will take part in the court-ordered mediation in good faith, and we hope it brings this lawsuit to a close so the District’s resources can go toward creating the best public library possible,” Drew Brookhart, executive director of the Gunnison County Library District wrote in an email to the CB News this week. “The Court found that the POA’s request to stop construction of the new library failed on five of the six factors Colorado law requires, and the POA has to prove all six. The decision lets us keep building the library this community has supported since planning began in 2023. As the court put it, ‘the library is a benefit to the community.’”

POA manager Derek Harwell shared a statement with the News Tuesday on behalf of the POA board of directors. “The Crested Butte South POA Board appreciates the court’s careful consideration of this matter. While the court declined to pause construction on the new library, the order does not resolve the underlying dispute concerning: (1) the Library District’s obligations under the CB South Covenants, (2) the applicability of the Special Area Regulations, or (3) the completeness of the Library District’s submission and application.

“The court expressed concern with the Library District’s conduct and approach to the community’s established covenants and design review process. The judge explicitly characterized the district’s claim that it could serve as the ultimate authority over the completeness and approval of its own DRC application as ‘disingenuous,’ questioned its failure to communicate its position in good faith, and overall found an ‘astonishing lack of communication and inflexibility.’

“The POA made repeated efforts to engage the library’s executive director and board through written correspondence, direct outreach, and attendance at Library District public meetings. The POA has consistently sought meaningful dialogue and the Library District’s adherence to the same community standards that every member of the CB South POA must adhere to. Much of this unnecessary conflict could have been avoided through greater transparency, cooperation, and respect for the CB South Covenants and the established DRC review process.

“Nevertheless, the POA remains committed to supporting a new library for our community and welcomes the court’s direction to enter mediation in hopes of reaching a fair and constructive resolution,” concluded Harwell on behalf of the board.

A consistent point of contention between the library district and CB South POA is that after a so-called settlement agreement was agreed to by both parties in early June, the question of whether the library district submitted a completed application with complete plans to the POA Design Review Committee (DRC) was in question. The district said they submitted all the plans, but the POA contended it was not a completed application, and the plans were not consistent, especially with a future workforce apartment building being contemplated on the site. The plans were never reviewed by the CB South DRC.

“Ultimately, it will be up to the court to decide whether the application as submitted to the POA is complete,” Starritt wrote in her opinion.

“The plans we submitted are the result of years of work, and they are the complete project plans,” Brookhart said this week. “There is no other set. We have acted in good faith throughout, starting with outreach to the POA in 2023. If mediation is unsuccessful, the court will decide the completeness question later in the case, and we’re confident in our position.

“The POA asked the court to stop construction of the new public library. The court declined, so construction continues uninterrupted,” said Brookhart. “This is the third time the court has declined the POA’s request to stop construction. Vertical construction is well underway. The project is fully contracted through completion, which we expect in late 2027.

“Construction is on budget,” continued Brookhart. “In terms of both spending and progress, the new library is about halfway to completion. Defending this public project has already cost Library District taxpayers more than $200,000. Construction itself is fully contracted and on budget. But legal costs come out of the same District funds we planned to use to finish and fill the building. Items now at risk include a planned interactive playscape in the children’s library, the opening-day children’s book collection and a community workshop. As the Court reminded the parties, these attorney’s fees are funded by taxpayers. That’s one more reason we hope mediation brings this to a close.”

Harwell commented that in the absence of a ruling from the court on how attorney’s fees for each party should be paid, the POA doesn’t have an exact number to share regarding attorney’s fees nor a response on the issue, but it appears to be around $50,000.

During the regular monthly POA board meeting on October 21, prior to the court’s ruling, POA board member Mike Scarpa, who serves as POA board treasurer, gave a brief update on the impact of attorney’s fees for the POA. Scarpa noted that while there was $38,000 net income expected for the POA in 2027, the 2026 legal budget “ruined that” and they were over budget by about $50,000. Scarpa said they could pull funds instead from the operations budget to cover the deficit. “It means we will not have the surplus, but we can cover expenses. We will draw from operational reserves from past years,” he said.

Scarpa had also emphasized that the total sum of legal fees for the POA associated with the library district litigation remained unknown for several reasons, including whether one party would be held responsible for covering all legal costs, or if they would be responsible for their own, and because there might be more expenses still to come.

In a summary statement on the court ruling, Starritt expressed some frustration for both parties and the whole process. “The hearing demonstrated an astonishing lack of communication and inflexibility regarding a community asset which all parties testified they supported,” she wrote in her conclusion. “Many of the issues could have been easily remedied with cooperation and communication. The parties should also be cognizant of the attorney’s fees which are also funded by taxpayers.”