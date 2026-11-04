CB Titans volleyball closes season with win over Center

“It was a really great way to end out the season”

by Than Acuff

For the first time since 2018 the Crested Butte Titans volleyball team finished the season with a winning record and took fourth place in the Southern Peaks league, their highest finish since 2013 in a league notorious for producing some of the top 2A programs in the state.

They closed out the season with matches against the Olathe Pirates and the Center Vikings starting with the Pirates on Tuesday, October 27 during which they celebrated their seniors Mia O’Neil, Haley Roberts, Lilian Voegeli, Grace Williams and Carly Ezzell.

The Pirates came into the game with a 14-7 record and with Senior Night thrown in the mix, it was going to be a tough showdown for the Titans, but they were prepared.

“We knew they had a strong team, and we also knew what their weak zones were, so we worked on hitting those in practice and preparing for the game,” says head coach Cierra Abbott.

And the Titans followed the plan nearly perfectly through the first set jumping out to a 4-1 lead. Paced by kills from O’Neil and Williams and their setters doing what need to be done, Crested Butte held off two surges by the Pirates during the opening set to win 25-22.

“The first set was everything we had worked on and stressed in practice,” says Abbott. “It was exactly where I had expected us to be and play.”

The Pirates looked to return the favor in the second set as they took the first lead, but Crested Butte battled back. A five-point run by Crested Butte, including a savvy dink by Williams into a gap in the Pirate defense, had the Titans out front 13-12 forcing Olathe to call a timeout.

The Pirates then started to surge again to go up 23-19 but Crested Butte fought back to win five of the next six points before falling 26-24. Olathe would then remain on front foot to win the next two sets and the match.

“It was 100% a mental toughness issue,” says Abbott. “At the end of the day, the majority of the team was complacent with winning the first set and not working to maintain a high level of play for the remainder of the match.”

Despite the loss, there was much to celebrate as O’Neil hit a major benchmark during the match reaching 1,000 kills in her high school career.

“I don’t truly think people understand the magnitude of this accomplishment,” says Abbott. “One-thousand career points between block, kills, and aces is hard enough as is, but to reach this on kills alone truly goes to show her level of dedication, commitment and absolute conviction she brings to the court. Mia is a phenomenal athlete and an even better teammate.”

The Titans then returned to two days of workouts before their final match of the season against the Center Vikings during which Abbott made a point to keep the team engaged.

“I told them that they can’t be okay with being just okay, they have to want to be great.,” says Abbott. I said I want y’all to truly play for each other on Saturday and had them come up with one other thing they wanted to focus on, which was to play proud, which means regardless of the outcome of the game, play in a way that you are proud of as a team.”

The Titans hit those goals and more as the rolled to a straight set win over the Vikings 25-17, 25-11, 25-21. Roberts led the team with four blocks joined by freshman Bella Dimon with three and Voegeli racked up four aces. O’Neil led the team with 22 kills while Haley Erickson led with 21 assists on the day.

“We had an outstanding showing from a few different players who really stepped up,” says Abbott. “They did an amazing job of deciding the outcome they wanted and taking it.”

“We honestly had so much fun,” says O’Neil. “Our goal was to finish on a high note we were proud of in order to counteract some of our previous losses and that’s exactly what we did.”

O’Neil finished the season with 432 total kills and closed her career with 1,026 kills and a total of 1,473 points.

“The 1,000-kill accomplishment is huge,” says O’Neil. “I think people watching have realized how great the game of volleyball truly is, and it has encouraged younger girls to get involved. I also think I showed my teammates how to be unapologetically yourself, and I’m really proud of that.”

The Titans finished the regular season 13-10 and while they fell short of their preseason goal to reach the postseason, Abbott and O’Neil find much to be proud of and see continued success in the future.

“The coaching staff really changed the game for us this year,” says O’Neil. “They taught us how to peak at the right times and form a team culture that supported every player.”

“We were able to lay a very solid foundation for coming years and proved that Crested Butte volleyball is a force to be reckoned with,” says Abbott. “I think the biggest takeaway from this year is that the girls have proven to themselves that they can compete at a very high level and be successful at that level. We are losing an amazing group of seniors who have truly left a legacy in their wake, but the foundation they have left, and the intensity they have brought has set a new standard.”