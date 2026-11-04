RTA adding second bus pullout in Crested Butte South

Also increasing senior services, expanding future bus schedule

by Katherine Nettles

The Gunnison Valley Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) board of directors reviewed several aspects of the valley’s free bus system at their last meeting. This included schedule frequency, repairing and replacing the RTA’s fleet of vehicles, expansion plans and various projects to keep things moving smoothly.

According to a report from RTA executive director Scott Truex on summer bus operations, bus ridership has continued its decrease this year after several years of consistent record increases. Ridership was down in June, July and August by .9%, 6.1% and 6.1%, respectively, and bus ridership is down 8.4% for the year. The percentage of missed trips was 2.2% in August, mostly due to driver shortages.

Truex said he and other staff had reduced the planned bus service expansion for 2028 and beyond as the board looks at tightening its finances with sales tax revenues down a bit this year. The RTA is funded by sales tax revenues, which are projected to be about 3% lower for 2026 than in 2025.

“We are no longer proposing 53 round trips,” said Truex. “We are now planning to increase the winter schedule in 2028 from 41 round trips to 46 roundtrips.” He said the smaller expansion was meant to be more fiscally conservative rather than risk having to cut back on service after it had been introduced.

The 46-trip schedule will offer 15-minute service during longer peak times, and 30-minute service the rest of the time. The peak times would be 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 3 to 5:15 p.m. “That’s an expansion of both of those [periods]…obviously if revenues are more than we expect or expenses aren’t as much as we expect we can go back to working toward 53 at some point,“ said Truex. “This gives us flexibility going forward.”

RTA board member Matt Schwartz agreed, saying he wants to make sure reserves don’t drop below baseline expenses in the future. He said he would rather under-promise and over-deliver more service if revenue did come in. The rest of the board agreed, noting increasing expenses, including fuel.

Truex said increases in the cost of a bus have been a big surprise as well. The RTA is purchasing three smaller buses that may arrive in late spring.

Several buses are under repair for various issues, and some have been down long-term due to parts shortages. There are currently 10 fleet units in service and five units out of service. “We’re really struggling, and we’re hoping to get all these vehicles up and running in the next six weeks,” said Truex.

He gave an update on a possible second Bustang bus between Crested Butte and Denver as well as he prepares the 2027 budget. He said the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) just informed him it would like a $186,300 subsidy for a second daily bus. That was about $36,000 more than expected, so Truex said he will update the budget and bring the request to the next meeting for the board’s consideration.

He said he has spoken to All Points about running a possible Gunnison to Montrose service, and it is not yet clear if the service can be started. “I declared $50,000 in this budget as a placeholder for a local match,” said Truex, in case the program works out.

Projects

Schwartz said that the new Transit Center on West Tomichi Ave. in Gunnison is now designed to 50%, and work is being done to determine finishes and interior design elements. Color choices will be confirmed once drawings and exterior renderings come in from the architect, said Schwartz. He added that there have been some questions from CDOT over the site plan regarding the planned bus exit adjacent to the Safeway parking lot exit. Truex said he thinks they can get any of CDOT’s concerns resolved by working with CDOT and Safeway.

The RTA received one complete response to its request for proposals for bus stop improvements and a new bus pullout in CB South. That response came from SCJ Alliance Consulting Services, and the board approved their proposal unanimously. The project includes bus stop improvements in Gunnison, along 135 and a new bus pullout at the CB South POA office area to help serve the commercial area of the subdivision. The cost for all four bus stop improvements and the additional pull out is estimated to be $260,000.

Senior services expanding

The Mountain Express senior services transportation has increased for seniors each year for several years, and in 2026 the service has increased by 32%. The RTA board is required to authorize any increase in those costs beyond the $130,000 it has budgeted. The board unanimously approved an increase in expenditures by up to $70,000 to accommodate that, which includes a buffer in case of further increases.

RTA board member Liz Smith asked why the senior services had expanded, and Truex said there have been more trips to Montrose requested, which could be an aging demographic or could be one or a few people taking a lot of trips. Board member Gabi Prochaska offered that she thinks word has gotten out about the service as well. Truex said he will get more information on the users, demographics, etc. to share at a future meeting.