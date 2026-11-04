Town and county respond to Whetstone allegation

Government reps assure elected officials everything is good…

by Mark Reaman

Crested Butte citizen and attorney Marcus Martin has raised concerns with both the town of Crested Butte and Gunnison County over the financial status of the Whetstone housing project. He has brought his concerns to staff and elected officials several times and representatives of the county and town say while they sound significant, they aren’t as bad as portrayed by Martin.

Basically, Martin has stated the county has blown through its contingency fund on the project and must be dipping into taxpayer money to cover unexpected expenses. “The public has been told the project is financed by revenue bonds issued by the Housing Authority and repaid by tenant rents. This report shows something different. The risk of construction cost overruns now rests with the Gunnison County taxpayers, with no stated cap and no identified funding source,” he wrote in a letter to the county last month. He also said the county’s bond rating has been downgraded which will result in on higher interest costs on future county borrowing and raised concerns the county transferred the property to the county Housing Authority.

Assistant Gunnison County manager for operations and sustainability John Cattles said the county Housing Authority issued the debt for Whetstone and will continue to operate it, and the Housing Authority is a component unit of the county.

“The ‘Project Fund,’ which was created with the debt issuance and is 100% funded by the bonds, has sufficient resources to cover the change orders that have been approved. The county limited the contingency fund as a strategic choice; we knew that contingency would likely run out, and we had identified additional funding which would be deployed by Change Order,” Cattles explained. “Once the contingency was spent, the project was through most of the risk, and much of the work that could cause major delays was complete (including geothermal drilling, infrastructure installation, foundations and framing). Contingency is a distinct line item budgeted for the project within the project fund. That budget line running out doesn’t mean the project is out of money, it is not. We have sufficient money in the project fund to pay for all current change orders with sufficient balance to cover any future change orders.”

He also said the county’s credit rating being downgraded was expected and is normal when a major debt issue is first deployed. “The county’s credit remains strong, and we expect the credit rating to improve once Whetstone is operating and stabilized,” he said.

Town rejects request to put a lien on Whetstone

As for the town, Martin spoke during the Crested Butte council’s public comment section of the meeting on November 2. He said the county transferred the Whetstone property to the County Housing Authority which will collect rents, but the Housing Authority owes the town nothing directly. He said the town should have filed a lien on the property for the $7.5 million in tap fees the county owes the town. Crested Butte deferred payment of the tap fees and agreed that the first of ten annual payments would begin five years after the date that the first residential unit of Whetstone received a Certificate of Occupancy, which is expected to be early next year.

“As far as I can tell, the town is an unsecured creditor for $7.5 million, plus other costs/obligations under the Utility Extension Agreement (UEA),” he said. “I again ask that you call for creation of a Citizen Advisory Board for Whetstone. An independent Citizen Advisory Board would give residents a regular, public view of Whetstone costs, schedule and risks so problems like the exhausted contingency come to light when they happen, not months later through record requests.”

Crested Butte town attorney Karl Hanlon told the council that while the Housing Authority owns the asset, the county still is responsible for the obligations under the UEA. When transferring the property, the county never asked the town to assign its obligations and Hanlon said that is the way town should want it and the way he and county attorney Matt Hoyt structured the UAE.

“If for some reason the county doesn’t pay the town back in five years because the project is going under, I would rather have a contractual enforcement with the county versus the Housing Authority. The county is a taxing entity. It will have the money. You can put a lien on it in five years if need be.

“Filing a lien today could create a cascade failure of the project,” Hanlon continued. “It could damage the financing. I don’t think town wants that. Nothing is owed to you today. There is no sign the county will default on its obligations in five years. This isn’t a fly by night developer.”

Responding to a question from mayor Ian Billick, he said the town probably could shut off the water if the town wasn’t paid its tap fees, but the question becomes whether the town is then punishing Whetstone residents or the county.

“My position is to do what is best for the community,” said Billick. “This has had a lot of back and forth. Forcing the county into default or causing new financing issues for them is not the intent. We should do what’s best for the broad community.”

He suggested Hanlon provide a public memo on the situation for the November 16 council meeting so the public has full transparency on the town logic. Hanlon will include that public memo in the next council packet.