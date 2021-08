Train your dog to ride the Mountain Express

Beginning September 7, the Mountain Express welcomes well-behaved dogs on its vehicles at all times. Dogs must be registered with the Town of Crested Butte or the Town of Mt. Crested Butte and owners must carry valid proof of registration at all times. Join us for one of our training and registration days to get your pup ready to ride. Free training will be provided by Elevated Dog Training. Please bring a current rabies certificate from your veterinarian for registration. Training and registration sessions will take place at Town of Mt. Crested Butte Town Hall on Monday, August 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Crested Butte Town Hall on Thursday, September 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more at mtnexp.org.

ArtWalk Fest 2021 with the Gunnison Arts Center

Celebrate art and creativity of all kinds during Gunnison’s ArtWalk Fest on Friday, September 3 from 5-10 p.m. See live art in action, view gallery openings, participate in painting, or throwing clay on the wheel, watch improv skits and dance performances on IOOF Park Stage, enjoy local craft food and beer, and experience the art and culture our amazing town has to offer. Finish the ArtWalk at the GAC with live music on the South Main Stage This entire event is free and open to all ages!

Join Vandenbusch for podcast on Colorado history

Join Duane Vandenbusche for a series of 11 podcasts via Zoom on Colorado history every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. beginning on September 9. Topics covered will include narrow gauge railroads, ranching, mining, water, geography and women in Colorado. The presentations will include photos. The podcasts are free. To hear them go to crestedbuttemuseum.com.

1880 newspaper celebration in Gunnison

How did the The Gunnison Democrat newspaper staff celebrate the launch of the first edition in August of 1880? Visit the Gunnison Pioneer Museum, open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through September, and find out! Admission $10 for ages 13+, $3 for ages 6-12, and free for those 5 and under. Follow on Facebook for more awesome local history!

Local vets have opportunity to learn more about local support services

The Veteran’s Administration Western Colorado Health Care System team will be visiting Gunnison County on September 15. An informational gathering will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crested Butte Center for the Arts to discuss potential benefits, services and care with local veterans and their families. Information regarding healthcare enrollment, benefits and local support services will be available. VA staff members and the Gunnison County Veteran Services officer will be on-site to speak with veterans and family members. There is no registration required to attend in person. For more information contact Steve Otero, Gunnison County Veteran Services officer, text or call, 713-823-5828.

