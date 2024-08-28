Titans girls’ Volleyball rattles off three wins in opener

“We saw the beginning of what’s to come”

by Than Acuff

It is way too early to tell how a season is going to play out but winning three of their first four matches of the season, including a valiant effort against Caprock Academy, is a good sign for the Crested Butte Titans volleyball team.

With two weeks of preseason under their belts and no scrimmages to pull data from, the opening matches on Saturday, August 24 were the first true look at the Titans’ talent, and resilience, as the team lost a key player to injury the day before match day. Adjustments were made in their game plan and the Titans opened the day against the Creede Miners cruising to a straight set match win 25-6, 25-12.

“We had to change offenses and they adapted, which is what you want to see,” says coach Sheri Covey.

The Titans then took the floor to face the Cotopaxi Pirates. Crested Butte had never beaten the Pirates and with the team still adjusting to missing a setter, the match up could have proven troublesome for the Titans. Yet thanks to work in the off-season and the renewed team dynamic, Crested Butte rolled to another straight set win 25-15, 25-16.

“That was the beginning of us clicking, and our offense clicking,” says Covey. “We put in a lot of work in the off-season to have more offenses and it’s happening.”

Two matches into the day with the Titans gaining momentum, they would then have their first true test of the season when they faced Caprock Academy during which the renewed spirit of the Crested Butte squad showed.

Caprock Academy jumped out to take a seven-point lead in the first game, but the Titans battled back paced by service runs from Hailey Huresky and Mia O’Neil and Emery Spencer coming on as an additional outside hitter. The Titans tied the game and then sealed the deal down the stretch to take the first game 25-23.

Caprock Academy won the second game of the match 25-18 and the two teams battled through the third and deciding game before Caprock edged out the Titans 15-11 for the match win.

“We played really well and fought really hard,” says Covey. “They did not give up and played like we could fight back. In a way I was stunned because it was such a dramatic change from the past few years with how they all played together.”

The final match of the day against Norwood proved to be smooth as the Titans closed out the day with a 25-15, 25-11, win led by top server Mandala Bleiberg-Covey and a service run from Mattie Halvorson.

“They played consistent ball and worked more on our offense,” says Covey.

It was also another testament to the new Titans. Crested Butte occasionally struggles in matches even when they are the better team but play down to the level of their opponents. But they finished as they should have with the win showing signs of confidence and team chemistry throughout the entire day.

The team has seniors, a junior and sophomores in their starting rotation and even when handed a curveball like an injury to a key setter the night before, they still rallied and adjusted to get three wins out of four matches.

“I’m really happy with the day,” says Covey. “We saw the beginning of what’s to come.”

The Titans hit the road this week to face Center and then host a couple of heavy hitters on Saturday, August 31 when they play Olathe at 8 a.m. and Sargent at 12:30 p.m. in mighty Mt. Olympus.