Delayed county election results don’t change initial outcomes

2B fails, 1A and 2A approved, close Mt. CB council election

by Mark Reaman, Katherine Nettles, Kendra Walker

After a delay in counting the votes on Tuesday and into Wednesday, the Gunnison County elections office released the unofficial results of the great 2026 mid-term election on Wednesday afternoon.

From the time the early ballot count was released about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday until the rest of the ballots were tallied and results released about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, the outcomes of the local races hadn’t changed. Crested Butte’s proposed excise tax on second homes, 2B, went down in a landslide while the county’s ask of a sales tax increase to generate revenue for road and bridge maintenance, 1A, won handily as did Mt. Crested Butte tax on some short-term rentals, 2A, with that money to be used for affordable housing.

Initial returns in the town’s 2B had 523 people voting against it while 302 voted in favor. That was a 63% to 37% margin. Final unofficial numbers ended up with 630 voters casting ballots against it while 380 voted for it, a 62% to 38% margin. A similar proposal to tax second homes in 2021 failed 448 to 344. This year the council hired a professional polling consulting company to gauge interest, and they reported in July that 68% of the voting population in Crested Butte would support such a measure. They didn’t.

“We appreciate the hard work of the community coming together to defeat this ballot measure, and we know our work doesn’t stop here,” said John Simmons on behalf of the group 1CB that organized against the measure. “We want to continue to work together as a community to build a thriving, united Crested Butte and appreciate the opportunity to do so.”

Mayor Ian Billick was a proponent of the initiative. He said he heard the message. “The community’s unequivocal rejection of a second home tax puts the issue to rest for me,” he said. “While the Town’s operating budget is healthy, we will be pressed to address capital projects involving core infrastructure given the rapid escalation of costs since Covid, and without increasing property or sales taxes which are disproportionately born by full-time residents and undercut affordability. Our reserves are adequate to do much needed work on the Marshall’s facilities and Jerry’s Gym, should Council wish to proceed. Beyond that, and especially for projects funded by the Capital Fund, we’ll have to take a hard look at all our options, including reducing the town’s assets and systematically setting aside more from the General Fund for capital projects.

“I’m excited to see strong community engagement with the Budget Advisory Committee,” Billick continued. “And the council is proactively working on how we can better communicate and engage the public with decision-making involving capital projects. I’m sure we’ll figure out another path forward.”

County Road and Bridge

Gunnison County’s measure 1A that will increase sales tax .5% with the resulting revenue earmarked for road and bridge maintenance had a positive result with 52% voting in favor. Across the county 4,745 voters cast ballots in favor of the measure while 4,375 voted against it.

Gunnison County commissioner Laura Puckett Daniels on Wednesday morning was pleased with the outcome that eventually came to fruition. “It is never easy to raise your own taxes, and it definitely wasn’t an easy ask of our community. We know this was a hard choice for a lot of people. But Gunnison County prides itself on providing high-quality services, and it’s been so disappointing to know our roads were sub-par. Hopefully the results will confirm that Gunnison can start to do the maintenance we know our roads need and our people deserve. Thank you to everyone that supported 1A and to the volunteers that worked so hard to get the word out about it!”

County manager Matthew Birnie also commented Wednesday morning on the initial indication that 1A had local support. “While the election results remain unofficial and the remaining ballots are still being counted today, we are encouraged by the support the Roads & Bridges initiative has received thus far and hopeful that the results will hold,” he said. They did.

Puckett Daniels ran uncontested for re-election, but she noted that votes coming in for her still mattered. “I’m so grateful to the people of Gunnison County for giving me the opportunity to serve them for another term. While it was an uncontested race, I don’t take lightly the over 5,500 folks who cast their ballot for me, even when they didn’t need to. It is the honor of my life to get to be in this role, and I will continue to strive to be a commissioner for all of Gunnison County, representing the people’s voice in our decisions and standing up for the values we share: abundant, clean water; robust wildlife herds; thriving working ranches; healthy kids and families; and affordable, vibrant communities,” she wrote.

Mt. CB ballot

Up in Mt. Crested Butte, four candidates ran for three open town council seats. Incumbent Alec Lindeman led the way in his reelection effort with 375 votes followed by incumbent Steve Morris with 319 votes. Incumbent Roman Kolodziej and newcomer Brock Stai were neck and neck in the early returns at 218 and 204 votes respectively. On Wednesday, the votes increased but the gap narrowed with Kolodziej garnering votes 249 to Stai’s 242, just a seven-vote difference.

“I’m very thankful for this vote of confidence from the constituency. I want to thank all of Mt. Crested Butte for such a great voter turnout. The care you place in our community is so important to what we’re able to accomplish as a council,” said Lindeman. “Thank you to Brock for throwing your name into the hat and making this a race. You ensured that our community truly had a choice. I’m excited for the next four years and to be a part of the conversations and decisions that help shape Mt. Crested Butte.”

Mt. Crested Butte’s 2A ballot measure increasing the town’s existing 4.9% on residential short-term rentals (STR) by 5% to help fund affordable housing in Mt. CB passed 302 to 258. That will make the tax on some STRs in Mt. Crested Butte more than 24%.

Issues with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office along with scheduling conflicts for Gunnison County election judges delayed the unofficial ballot count Tuesday into Wednesday.

“There was a glitch with the Secretary of State’s software that impacted everyone in the state because they were so overloaded,” explained Gunnison County clerk and recorder Kathy Simillion. “We were dead in the water to verify signatures, and it would have been late Tuesday before we could start up again so we sent everyone home with the idea we would begin Wednesday with fresh eyes.”

Simillion said her office had about 1,500 additional ballots to count on Wednesday.

“Signature verification is part of the process of counting county ballots and that was hindered at the state. We look at signatures one by one and that takes time. We are not alone. It happened all across the state,” she said. “It was out of our control.”

In the unofficial returns, 9,591votes were cast, a 74% return rate in the county. Simillion said that was similar to the last mid-term election.

“We have eight days to receive cross county ballots, cures, military and overseas voters,” she said Wednesday evening. She projected that could involve 40 to 50 ballots which shouldn’t impact the races – except perhaps the Mt. CB council race. We’ll see in a week.